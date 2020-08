GIGABYTE Presents Line-up of A520 Series Motherboards

GIGABYTE AMD A520 Motherboards

The GIGABYTE A520M S2H and GIGABYTE A520M DS3H motherboards have been seen listed at Newegg for $69.99 and $74.99, respectively. The GIGABYTE A520 motherboards are expected to be available at partner resellers worldwide including Amazon and Newegg in the United States, at Scan Computers and Overlockers UK in the United Kingdom shortly.Learn more about GIGABYTE’s AMD A520 motherboard line-up at GIGABYTE.com