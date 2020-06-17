GIGABYTE Presents Line-up of A520 Series Motherboards

GIGABYTE presents its line-up of AMD A520 Series motherboards for the third-generation AMD Ryzen processors and beyond, built solid with advanced power design and the signature GIGABYTE Ultra Durable components. GIGABYTEs line-up consists of full ATX, micro-ATX, and mini-ITX models. GIGABYTE introduces five UD Series and two AORUS Series AMD A520 motherboards. There are two motherboard models with built-in Intel 802.11ac wireless networking the GIGABYTE A520I AC mini-ITX motherboard and the GIGABYTE A520M DS3H AC micro-ATX motherboard.
The AORUS A520 motherboards feature Pure Digital VRM Solution and other features designed for gaming such as the GIGABYTE Exclusive 8118 Gaming LAN with bandwidth management, AMP-UP Audio with ALC1200 and High-End Audio Capacitors, GIGABYTE RGB FUSION 2.0 support, and others.
GIGABYTE AMD A520 MotherboardsGIGABYTE A520 AORUS ELITE
GIGABYTE A520M ELITE
GIGABYTE A520 DS3H AC
GIGABYTE A520I AC
GIGABYTE A520M H
GIGABYTE A520M S2H
GIGABYTE A520M DS3H
Pricing and Availability
The GIGABYTE A520M S2H and GIGABYTE A520M DS3H motherboards have been seen listed at Newegg for $69.99 and $74.99, respectively. The GIGABYTE A520 motherboards are expected to be available at partner resellers worldwide including Amazon and Newegg in the United States, at Scan Computers and Overlockers UK in the United Kingdom shortly.
Learn more about GIGABYTEs AMD A520 motherboard line-up at GIGABYTE.com