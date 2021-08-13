GIGABYTE Presents Project Cielo 5G Gaming PC Concept

GIGABYTE presents the Project Cielo 5G gaming PC concept. It is a gaming PC that combines 5G connectivity, modular design, and portability to deliver ultra-low latency and near-instant access to cloud gaming. The GIGABYTE Project Cielo uses a falcon-wing antenna thats cleverly integrated into the compact PC chassis. The Project Cielo system has three modular parts: the main system, battery pack, and Bluetooth speaker. It is designed to be compact and has an almost console-like appearance that would fit in any modern living space.
Exclusive modular design for multiple uses
Project Cielo features a modular design for endless possibilities. Consisting of three parts, the top is the main PC system; the middle is the battery module; and the bottom is the Bluetooth speaker module. Users can mix and match any of these three to form different configurations according to their needs. While at home, the main PC system and the speaker module can be joined as an entertainment center. The Bluetooth speaker module can also be stacked with the battery module to become speakers for smart devices. The combination of the main PC system and the battery module also makes it possible for gaming on the go. Players could enjoy the constraint-free PC gaming experience anytime, anywhere brought by 5G.
Play anytime, anywhere without constraint
GIGABYTE believes that the popularization of 5G technology will make PC gaming anytime and anywhere. With that vision in mind, Project Cielo combines 5G connectivity and modular design to make this imagination come true. Gamers would only need to combine the main system unit with the battery module and take the games to wherever they want. Given Project Cielo's ultra-fast 5G connection, gamers will no longer be tied up to the desktop anywhere. Instead, they can play wherever they go and have the most immersive gaming experience anytime, anywhere.
Learn more about Project Cielo at GIGABYTE.