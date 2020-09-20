GIGABYTE Presents Radeon RX 6800 Series Master and Gaming OC Models

GIGABYTE presents its AMD Radeon RX 6800 Series graphics cards under the AORUS MASTER and GIGABYTE GAMING OC product lines.
GIGABYTE AORUS Radeon RX 6800 XT MASTER and RX 6800 MASTER
The GIGABYTE AORUS Radeon RX 6800 Series graphics cards feature the Max-Covered Cooling that features two 115mm fans and one 100mm fan arranged in a unique blade stack with wind claw design and alternate spinning. This allows air pressure to completely cover the heatsink for maximum heat dissipation. The AORUS Radeon RX 6800 XT MASTER comes in two models wherein the other has a Type-C connector at the rear for support Type-C enabled displays and VR headsets. The MASTER models feature the LCD Edge View, an LCD on the side of the graphics card that can display status monitoring, custom GIF, custom images, and others. It also features RGB lighting powered by the GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0. The MASTER Series graphics cards also sport DUAL BIOS - Silent Mode will provide a quieter experience and OC mode for performance cooling which is the default.
GIGABYTE AORUS Radeon RX 6800 XT MASTER TYPE C 16G
GIGABYTE AORUS Radeon RX 6800 XT MASTER 16G
GIGABYTE AORUS Radeon RX 6800 MASTER 16G
GIGABYTE AORUS Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING OC and RX 6800 GAMING OC
The GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6800 GAMING OC Series features the GIGABYTE WINDFORCE 3X Cooling System with its three 80mm fans with unique fan blades, alternate spinning, six composite copper heat pipes, a large copper base with direct touch GPU, 3D active fan, and screen cooling.
GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING OC 16G
GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6800 GAMING OC 16G