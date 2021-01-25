GIGABYTE Presents Z590 AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE Motherboard

GIGABYTE adds the XTREME WATERFORCE edition motherboard for its AORUS Z590 line-up for the 11th generation Intel Core processors. The GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE features the third-generation all-in-one motherboard monoblock that delivers cooling to the CPU, VRM, 10GbE LAN, M.2 SSD, and PCH. The monoblock sports a display that offers real-time monitoring for CPU temperature and CPU frequency. The Z590 AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE motherboard comes bundled with an AORUS PRO Gen4 AIC adaptor a dual PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD add-in-card with passive thermal design, capable of supporting speeds of up to 19970MB/s read and 16070MB/s write.
The GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE comes with a plethora of premium features including Intel Thunderbolt 4, dual LAN with AQUANTIA 10GbE + Intel 2.5GbE LAN ports, and Intel Wi-Fi 6E. The motherboard features a multi-zone light show design having RGB lighting zones on the monoblock and rear I/O shield. Users can fully customize the motherboards RGB lighting elements via the GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0 software.
GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE Features- Supports 11th and 10th Gen Intel Core Series Processors
- Dual Channel Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4, 4 DIMMs
- 20+1 Phases Digital VRM Solution with 100A Smart Power Stage and Tantalum Polymer Capacitors Array
- XTREME MEMORY with SMT DIMM and Shielded Memory Routing
- Thermal Reactive Armor with All in One Monoblock and NanoCarbon Baseplate
- Intel Thunderbolt 4 Onboard
- Onboard Intel Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax 2T2R & BT 5 with 2X AORUS Antenna
- Exclusively bundled ESSential USB DAC
- 127dB SNR AMP-UP Audio with High-End ESS SABRE 9018K2M DAC, LME 49720, OPA1622 and WIMA Audio Capacitors
- AQUANTIA 10GbE BASE-T LAN and Intel 2.5GbE LAN with cFosSpeed
- Exclusively bundled AORUS PRO Gen4 AIC Adaptor
- Triple Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe 4.0/3.0 x4 M.2 with Thermal Guards II
- GIGABYTE RGB FUSION 2.0 with Multi-Zone Addressable LED Light Show Design, Support Addressable LED & RGB LED Strips
- Smart Fan 6 Features Multiple Temperature Sensors, Hybrid Fan Headers with FAN STOP and Noise Detection
- Q-Flash Plus Update BIOS without Installing the CPU, Memory and Graphics Card
GIGABYTE did not reveal pricing as of this writing.