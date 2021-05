GIGABYTE Release the Latest M30 Series PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD

The GIGABYTE M30 SSD handles heavy workloads without overheating with its 2oz copper PCB design that delivers improved thermal efficiency. The GIGABYTE M30 SSD's thermal design effectively decreases operation temperatures by 16% compared to standard M.2 SSDs.GIGABYTE M30 SSD is equipped with a high-speed DDR3L DRAM cache and does not need to reserve over-provisioning space, thus improving the random Read/Write performance. This means the users can use the full capacity of the drive. Moreover, external DRAM can be a buffer between controller and NAND flash for sustained performance when capacity is occupied by more and more data.The newly updated SSD Tool Box software provides users an overview of the SSD Status and various aspects such as model name, FW version, health condition and sensor temperature. Moreover, users can clear all the data with the Secure Erase function.GIGABYTE M30 SSD 512GB (GP-GM30512G-G) ~ Speeds: 3500MB/s sequential read, 2600MB/s sequential writeGIGABYTE M30 SSD 1TB (GP-GM301TB-G) ~ Speeds: 3500MB/s sequential read, 2600MB/s sequential writeThe GIGABYTE M30 SSD comes with a 5-year warranty. GIGABYTE did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more, please visit GIGABYTE