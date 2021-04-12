Press Release
GIGABYTE announces the M30 Series M.2 PCIe SSD available in 512GB and 1TB capacities. The GIGABYTE M30 SSD features 2oz copper PCB for improved durability and heat dissipation with operation temperatures 15°C lower than most standard M.2 SSDs. Using the PCIe 3.0 x4 interface, the SSD delivers up to 3500MB/s read and up to 3000MB/s writes. Also, the GIGABYTE M30 SSD comes with the DDR3L DRAM, SLC Cache, and advanced LDPC error correction to enhance the performance.
Lower Temperature, Improved Performance
The GIGABYTE M30 SSD handles heavy workloads without overheating with its 2oz copper PCB design that delivers improved thermal efficiency. The GIGABYTE M30 SSD's thermal design effectively decreases operation temperatures by 16% compared to standard M.2 SSDs.
DDR3L DRAM Cache
GIGABYTE M30 SSD is equipped with a high-speed DDR3L DRAM cache and does not need to reserve over-provisioning space, thus improving the random Read/Write performance. This means the users can use the full capacity of the drive. Moreover, external DRAM can be a buffer between controller and NAND flash for sustained performance when capacity is occupied by more and more data.
GIGABYTE SSD Tool Box
The newly updated SSD Tool Box software provides users an overview of the SSD Status and various aspects such as model name, FW version, health condition and sensor temperature. Moreover, users can clear all the data with the Secure Erase function.
Models
GIGABYTE M30 SSD 512GB (GP-GM30512G-G) ~ Speeds: 3500MB/s sequential read, 2600MB/s sequential write
GIGABYTE M30 SSD 1TB (GP-GM301TB-G) ~ Speeds: 3500MB/s sequential read, 2600MB/s sequential write
The GIGABYTE M30 SSD comes with a 5-year warranty. GIGABYTE did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more, please visit GIGABYTE.
GIGABYTE Release the Latest M30 Series PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD
