GIGABYTE Releases Apology on Statement Regarding Made in China Products

Apology Statement

GIGABYTE has always adhered to the one-China position and opposed any form of separatist behaviour and remarks. It will conduct a thorough review of these inappropriate remarks and carry out comprehensive rectifications to comply with national principles.A few days ago, part of the text published on our official website is seriously inconsistent with the facts. It is caused by poor internal management of the company. We sincerely apologize for the discomfort caused to you. At the same time, we also thank the majority of players and users for their attention to our company.GIGABYTEs product business includes boards, notebook computers, computer peripheral accessories, etc., with production lines all over mainland China, and its production capacity accounts for more than 90%. GIGABYTE prides itself on the quality of Chinese production. Chinese production assists GIGABYTE in creating excellent products and high-quality experiences for global consumers. The product quality has withstood the test of the market and consumers for many years.GIGABYTE has been operating in mainland China for more than 20 years, and will conduct a thorough review of the inappropriate remarks and carry out rectification actions to comply with national principles. GIGABYTE will strengthen internal management and training to ensure that all employees are aware of the problem and pay attention to it.GIGABYTEMay 11, 2021