GIGABYTE Releases BIOS Update to Support Ryzen 5000 G-Series CPUs

GIGABYTE announced today the release of the latest BIOS for the motherboards with the AMD X570, B550, A520, X470, and B450 chipsets to ensure the most comprehensive performance, compatibility, and reliability improvements for users to have the most pleasant user experience on their PCs equipped with AMD Ryzen 5000 G-series processors.
AMD recently released the 7nm of Ryzen 5000 G-series processors with Radeon graphics engine at COMPUTEX 2021, among which Ryzen 7 5700G, Ryzen 5 5600G, Ryzen 7 PRO 5750G, Ryzen 7 PRO 5750GE, Ryzen 5 PRO 5650G, and Ryzen 5 PRO 5650GE are formally launched today. With the enhancement by Zen3 core design and AMD Radeon graphics engine, these new processors present monumental performance uplift on CPU and integrated GPU which interest users to expect a further upgrade for their AMD YES systems.
GIGABYTEs RD team has been working closely with AMD to validate the latest AMD BIOS AGESA code, and upload the optimized BIOS for RyzenTM 5000 G-series to the website for download in parallel with the launch of processors. This enables users to firsthand experience the compatibility and reliability improvements made possible from motherboards equipped with Ryzen 5000 G-series processors when they get a hold of their processors while enjoying the advantages of the new processors on gaming experience, performance, and overclocking ability.
BIOS Update OptionsUsers can update the BIOS of their motherboards by their familiar methods, such as ＠BIOS and Q-Flash. They can even utilize the Q-Flash Plus feature to update the BIOS without installing any processor, memory, or even graphics card, making it possible for users to enjoy the benefits brought about by the new BIOS code and processors.
The latest BIOS of AMD X570, B550, A520, X470, and B450 motherboards for Ryzen 5000 G-series processors support are now available on our websites. Users can visit the product page on the GIGABYTE website to download and upgrade their systems to keep their systems in the best condition.
Latest BIOS Version to Support AMD Ryzen 5000 G-Series CPUs:
(Chipset / BIOS version)
X570 / F30 and above
B550 / F10 and above
A520 / F10 and above
X470 / F60 and above
B450 / F60 and above
