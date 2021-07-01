GIGABYTE Releases Statement and Recall For GP-P850GM and GP-P750GM PSUs

Official Statement from GIGABYTE

GIGABYTE GP-P850GM - Adjusted OPP trigger point range from 120% ~ 150% to 110% ~ 120%

Before: 1020W ~ 1300W

After: 950W ~ 1050W



GIGABYTE GP-P750GM - Adjusted OPP trigger point range from 120% ~ 150% to 110% ~ 120%

Before: 900W ~ 1125W

Recall

Appendix 1 - Serial Number below can apply for Return and Exchange service

Model: GIGABYTE GP-P850GM

S/N From SN20343G031011 to SN20513G022635



Model: GIGABYTE GP-P750GM

S/N From SN20243G001301 to SN20453G025430

For desktop PC systems, there can occasionally be instances where the peak wattage can exceed the intended usage range. During such instances, the GIGABYTE GP-P850GM / GP-P750GM model power supplies include the industry-standard built-in safety feature Over Power Protection (OPP). The OPP safety feature is designed to shut down the unit when the power load exceeds the wattage the unit was designed to operate within. The OPP was set to 120% to 150%, 1020W~1300W for GP-P850GM, and 900W~1125W for the GP-P750GM.GIGABYTE, appreciates and takes into consideration any feedback and suggestions from our media partners and PC hardware professionals. We were made aware by third parties of concerns regarding potential issues of the GP-P850GM and GP-P750GM tripping at high wattages when tested via DC Electronic Load equipment for extended lengths of time repeatedly close to the 120% to 150% OPP trigger point. This level of extended testing could severely reduce the lifespan of the product and components of the GP-P850GM and GP-P750GM.To address these potential issues raised by third parties, specifically, those discovered during their testing via DC Electronic Load equipment for extended lengths of time repeatedly close to the 120% to 150% OPP trigger point. GIGABYTE has made adjustments and lowered the OPP on GP-P850GM and GP-P750GM to the below values.GIGABYTE highly values the confidence and trust all our customers have in our product quality and after-sale services. GIGABYTE would like to stress the potential issues that were reported, only seemed to occur after very long time periods of extreme load testing via DC Electronic load equipment and would not be typical of any real-world usage.GIGABYTE GP-P850GM and GP-P750GM PSUs included industry-standard power protection designs OCP, OTP, OVP, OPP, UVP, and SCP.To offer customers complete peace of mind, any serial number not listed in Appendix 1 are the amended OPP settings as listed in point 3.Despite the fact that both before and after OPP adjustment versions are reliable for real-world usage, we still offer owners of the GP-P850GM or GP-P750GM products included in the serial number range listed in Appendix 1 can apply for the. However, terms and conditions for the GP-P850GM and GP-P750GM return and exchange service may differ by region. To obtain the full terms and conditions for your region please contact the local Gigabyte Service Center.