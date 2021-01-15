GIGABYTE RX 6700 XT GAMING OC and EAGLE Series Cards Launched

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6700 XT GAMING OC

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6700 XT EAGLE

The GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6700 XT GAMING OC uses the WINDFORCE 3X cooling system that comes with three unique blade fans, alternate spinning, composite copper heat pipes in direct contact with the GPU, 3D active fans, and Screen cooling that work together to provide efficient heat dissipation. The middle fan spins in reverse to optimize airflow for heat dissipation, enabling more efficient performance. These cooling technologies keep the graphics card temperatures low at all times, resulting in higher and more stable performance.WINDFORCE fans utilize graphene nano lubricant, which can extend fan life by 2.1 times, delivering nearly the lifespan of the double ball bearing while providing quiet operation. GIGABYTE RGB fusion 2.0 allows users to adjust the colour of the lights and various special effects, and synchronize with other AORUS devices.The GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6700 XT EAGLE graphics card also features WINDFORCE cooling technology, 3D active fans, Screen cooling, and graphene nano lubricant, enabling optimal heat dissipation and computing performance. The design of the EAGLE graphics card is inspired by science-fiction with mechanical materials, a transparent cover, and a bright logo. The graphics card includes an RGB light on the side, allowing users to adjust the colour of the lights and various effects through GIGABYTE RGB fusion 2.0, and synchronize with other AORUS devices.To learn more, please visit the product page links below.