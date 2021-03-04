GIGABYTE Supports Resizable BAR Function on GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards by VBIOS Update

GIGABYTE today announced the latest GeForce RTX 30 series VBIOS to enable the Resizable BAR function. The GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards provide an all-around cooling solution for all key components to ensure a stable overclock operation and longer life. Coupled with the updated VBIOS and the latest Driver to enable the Resizable BAR function, the CPU can directly access the memory of the graphics card, shortening the time of accessing data, greatly enhancing the overall performance of the game, and providing gamers a better gaming experience.
In conventional Windows-based PC systems, processors can only access a fraction of graphics memory (VRAM) at once, limiting system performance. With the Resizable BAR function, the data channel gets expanded to harness the full potential of GPU memory, utilizing the bandwidth of PCI Express to remove the bottlenecks and increase performance. For more information, please visit: https://www.gigabyte.com/WebPage/785/NVIDIA_resizable_bar.html
What is Resizable BAR FunctionResizable BAR is an optional PCI Express interface technology. As you move through a world in a game, GPU memory (VRAM) constantly transfers textures, shaders and geometry via many small CPU to GPU transfers. By enabling the Resizable BAR function, the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards can be upgraded for better gaming performance.
The ever-growing size of modern game assets results in heavier data transfers. Using Resizable BAR, assets can instead be requested as-needed and sent in full, so the CPU can efficiently access the entire frame buffer. And if multiple requests are made, transfers can occur concurrently, rather than queuing.
GPUs VBIOS Update
All GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs support Resizable BAR. You may need to update the VBIOS to enable this feature. Please follow the instruction below.
STEP 1: Go to the Support page of your model.
STEP 2: Download the BIOS update software. (Add Resizable BAR Support)
STEP 3: Execute BIOS update software. During the processing, please dont turn off your PC.
STEP 4: Reboot your PC after the update is complete.
CPU Models with Resizable BAR SupportIntel:
11th Gen S-Series i9-11xxx, i7-11xxx, i5-11xxx
10th Gen i9-10xxx, i7-10xxx, i5-10xxx, i3-10xxx
AMD:
Ryzen 5000 Ryzen 9 59xx, Ryzen 7 58xx, Ryzen 5 56xx
Ryzen 3000 Ryzen 9 39xx, Ryzen 7 38xx, Ryzen 7 37xx, Ryzen 5 36xx, Ryzen 5 35xx, Ryzen 3 33xx, Ryzen 3 31xx
Verifying Resizable BAR Support
After youve updated all your components, and installed our Game Ready Driver, you can verify Resizable BAR is working on your system by opening the NVIDIA Control Panel. On the bottom left of the NVIDIA Control Panel, simply click System Information, and in the new window look for Resizable BAR on the right. If it says Yes, youre set.