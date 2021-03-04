GIGABYTE Supports Resizable BAR Function on GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards by VBIOS Update

What is Resizable BAR Function

Resizable BAR is an optional PCI Express interface technology. As you move through a world in a game, GPU memory (VRAM) constantly transfers textures, shaders and geometry via many small CPU to GPU transfers. By enabling the Resizable BAR function, the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards can be upgraded for better gaming performance.The ever-growing size of modern game assets results in heavier data transfers. Using Resizable BAR, assets can instead be requested as-needed and sent in full, so the CPU can efficiently access the entire frame buffer. And if multiple requests are made, transfers can occur concurrently, rather than queuing.All GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs support Resizable BAR. You may need to update the VBIOS to enable this feature. Please follow the instruction below.STEP 1: Go to the Support page of your model.STEP 2: Download the BIOS update software. (Add Resizable BAR Support)STEP 3: Execute BIOS update software. During the processing, please dont turn off your PC.STEP 4: Reboot your PC after the update is complete.11th Gen S-Series  i9-11xxx, i7-11xxx, i5-11xxx10th Gen  i9-10xxx, i7-10xxx, i5-10xxx, i3-10xxxRyzen 5000  Ryzen 9 59xx, Ryzen 7 58xx, Ryzen 5 56xxRyzen 3000  Ryzen 9 39xx, Ryzen 7 38xx, Ryzen 7 37xx, Ryzen 5 36xx, Ryzen 5 35xx, Ryzen 3 33xx, Ryzen 3 31xxAfter youve updated all your components, and installed our Game Ready Driver, you can verify Resizable BAR is working on your system by opening the NVIDIA Control Panel. On the bottom left of the NVIDIA Control Panel, simply click System Information, and in the new window look for Resizable BAR on the right. If it says Yes, youre set.