GIGABYTE U4 Series Ultrabook Launched

GIGABYTE presents the new U4 Series ultrabooks powered by the 11th generation Intel Core U-Series processors and weighing under 1 kilogram (2.2 lbs). The GIGABYTE U4 ultrabook is designed for working professionals and students on the go, providing performance for productivity everywhere. The GIGABYTE U4 Series passes the MIL-STD-810G standard certifying its superb durability over harsh working environments. It comes with the latest networking solution including Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. It also features two M.2 SSD slots, one of which supports PCIe 4.0 SSDs, for fast and highly configurable storage options..
Portable High-Performance Computing
Weighing under 1kg, the GIGABYTE U4 powered by an 11th generation Intel Core i7-1195G7 delivers efficient computing performance in a lightweight ultrabook package. It comes with the latest modern conveniences including swift Thunderbolt 4 connectivity which supports multiple 4K display in one connection and supports fast charging capabilities. The ultrabook also comes with Wi-Fi 6 networking for fast and reliable wireless connection.
Military-Grade Durability
The GIGABYTE U4 Ultrabook is compliant with military-grade standard MIL-STD-810G and is ready to operate in any harsh environment. The laptop can endure high altitudes, high humidity, extreme temperatures, sudden shocks, and vibrations while on the move. The water-repellent back-lit white keyboard even protects against spilled drinks. The ultrabook uses premium CNC aluminium chassis for durability and supports FW TPM 2.0 technology for advanced security.
Work Anytime, Anywhere
The GIGABYTE U4 Ultrabook is designed to meet the needs of working professionals and students. It comes with DTS:X Ultra technology for high-quality audio and built-in HD webcam for conference calls. Its 14-inch anti-glare display features 83% screen-to-body ratio and 100% sRGB colour gamut. Furthermore, the screen uses a 180° hinge giving users more flexibility in the viewing angle.
GIGABYTE did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the GIGABYTE U4 Ultrabook at GIGABYTE.com.