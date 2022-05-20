GIGABYTE Unveils AORUS Gen5 AIC Adaptor with 4 Built-in NVMe M.2 Slots

The AORUS Gen5 AIC Adaptor features brushed aluminum armor and baseplate for advanced heat dissipation with stylish design. It has a slim single-slot design making expansion easy and compatible ti most systems. The AORUS Gen5 AIC Adaptor has a large heatsink with double-sided high conductivity thermal pads. Users can monitor temperatures and performance using the AORUS Storage Manager and SSD Tool Box applications. Moreover, built-in intelligent dynamic fan speed control can adjust fan speed to deliver a quiet and cool operation.The AORUS Gen5 AIC Adaptor supports PCIe 5.0 interface and is backward compatible with PCIe 4.0/3.0, unleashing the optimal performance of the platform regardless of its generation. Users can also increase system performance to the maximum 60 GB/s bandwidth by configuring RAID with additional NVMe M.2 SSD. GIGABYTEs new generation of Intel and AMD motherboards, Z690 or above, feature PCIe 5.0 support, low impedance, and server-grade PCB design, boost PCIe storage performance by leveling up bandwidth while unleashing hidden performance from peripherals. Get ready to break the limit with AORUS Gen5 AIC Adaptor and enjoy the ride of PCIe 5.0.GIGABYTE did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Product page not available at the moment either.