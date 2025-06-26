GIGABYTE Unveils X870E AORUS X3D Motherboards with AI-Powered X3D Turbo Mode

GIGABYTE X870E X3D Series Key Innovations

 GIGABYTE X870E AORUS MASTER X3D ICE GIGABYTE X870E AORUS PRO X3D ICE GIGABYTE X870E AORUS ELITE X3D GIGABYTE X870E AORUS ELITE X3D ICE GIGABYTE X870E AERO X3D WOOD GIGABYTE X870E AORUS XTREME AI TOP X3DOne of the standout models in the lineup is the GIGABYTE X870E AERO X3D WOOD, the first motherboard to incorporate real wood accents, delivering a natural, lifestyle-inspired aesthetic rarely seen in PC hardware.Also noteworthy is the GIGABYTE X870E AORUS XTREME AI TOP X3D, a flagship board built for GIGABYTEs AI TOP series, purpose-engineered to meet the demands of high-end workstations and AI-driven applications. X3D Turbo Mode 2.0  An AI-powered performance engine that dynamically optimizes workloads, boosting gaming performance by up to 25% in real time. D5 Bionic Corsa Technology  AI-enhanced tuning across hardware, firmware, and software pushes DDR5 memory speeds to 9000 MT/s, setting a new industry milestone in partnership with V-COLOR XFinity+ OLED DDR5. Advanced Engineering  8-layer PCB with Back Drilling, Shielded Memory Routing, and Daisy-Chained design ensure clean, interference-free high-speed signaling. 18+2+2 Phase VRM  Digital twin power design provides stable, efficient delivery for AMD Ryzen 9000/8000/7000 processors. VRM Thermal Armor Advanced and a PCB Thermal Plate improve heat dissipation by up to 14%. M.2 EZ-Flex offers flexible SSD cooling and simple installation. Builder-friendly touches include DriverBIOS for instant Wi-Fi connectivity, PCIe EZ-Latch Plus Duo tool-less slots, Rear EZ-Button controls, and Wi-Fi EZ-Plug quick antenna mounting.Dual USB4 Type-C ports with DisplayPort Alt Mode, HDMI output, 10GbE + 5GbE LAN, and Wi-Fi 7 with high-gain antennas keep systems future-ready. The front-panel Quick Charge USB delivers a 65 W power output with HWinfo monitoring.Learn more about the new GIGABYTE X870E X3D Motherboards below.GIGABYTE X870E AERO X3D WOOD (TBA)GIGABYTE X870E AORUS XTREME AI TOP X3D (TBA)