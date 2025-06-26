GIGABYTE Unveils X870E AORUS X3D Motherboards with AI-Powered X3D Turbo Mode

GIGABYTE Technology has officially introduced its next-generation X870E AORUS X3D motherboard lineup, showcasing breakthrough performance, advanced AI tuning, and cutting-edge design. Unveiled at the Beyond Edge virtual expo, the new series delivers flagship power for gamers, creators, and enthusiasts, redefining the limits of AMD AM5 platforms. Watch the Beyond Edge virtual expo below.
GIGABYTE unveiled six X3D motherboards, as listed below.
GIGABYTE X870E AORUS MASTER X3D ICE
GIGABYTE X870E AORUS PRO X3D ICE
GIGABYTE X870E AORUS ELITE X3D
GIGABYTE X870E AORUS ELITE X3D ICE
GIGABYTE X870E AERO X3D WOOD
GIGABYTE X870E AORUS XTREME AI TOP X3D
One of the standout models in the lineup is the GIGABYTE X870E AERO X3D WOOD, the first motherboard to incorporate real wood accents, delivering a natural, lifestyle-inspired aesthetic rarely seen in PC hardware.
Also noteworthy is the GIGABYTE X870E AORUS XTREME AI TOP X3D, a flagship board built for GIGABYTEs AI TOP series, purpose-engineered to meet the demands of high-end workstations and AI-driven applications.
GIGABYTE X870E X3D Series Key Innovations X3D Turbo Mode 2.0 An AI-powered performance engine that dynamically optimizes workloads, boosting gaming performance by up to 25% in real time.
D5 Bionic Corsa Technology AI-enhanced tuning across hardware, firmware, and software pushes DDR5 memory speeds to 9000 MT/s, setting a new industry milestone in partnership with V-COLOR XFinity+ OLED DDR5.
Advanced Engineering 8-layer PCB with Back Drilling, Shielded Memory Routing, and Daisy-Chained design ensure clean, interference-free high-speed signaling.
18+2+2 Phase VRM Digital twin power design provides stable, efficient delivery for AMD Ryzen 9000/8000/7000 processors.
Thermal & DIY Excellence VRM Thermal Armor Advanced and a PCB Thermal Plate improve heat dissipation by up to 14%.
M.2 EZ-Flex offers flexible SSD cooling and simple installation.
Builder-friendly touches include DriverBIOS for instant Wi-Fi connectivity, PCIe EZ-Latch Plus Duo tool-less slots, Rear EZ-Button controls, and Wi-Fi EZ-Plug quick antenna mounting.
Next-Gen ConnectivityDual USB4 Type-C ports with DisplayPort Alt Mode, HDMI output, 10GbE + 5GbE LAN, and Wi-Fi 7 with high-gain antennas keep systems future-ready. The front-panel Quick Charge USB delivers a 65 W power output with HWinfo monitoring.
Learn more about the new GIGABYTE X870E X3D Motherboards below.
