GIGABYTE W480 VISION Creator Motherboard Unvealed

GIGABYTE introduces the W480 VISION series creator and workstation motherboard featuring the Intel W480 chipset thats designed specifically for the new Intel Xeon W and 10th Generation Core processors. The GIGABYTE W480 VISION comes with a 12-phase digital power design and four DIMM slots that support dual-channel ECC and non-ECC unbuffered DDR4 memory. The motherboard also packs dual LAN networking an Intel 2.5GbE and 1GbE LAN ports. For wireless networking, the W480 VISION is equipped with the latest Intel Wi-Fi 6 solution with Bluetooth 5.0. For ultra-fast file transfers, the motherboard also comes with Thunderbolt 3.
Completing the GIGABYTE VISION Series motherboards designed for professional content creation, the W480 VISION unlocks Intels Xeon W processors to create the ultimate professional creator platform with excellent effectiveness, security and stability, but also can perform cloud computing, real-time analysis, mission-critical business processing, and large data processing more accurately. The GIGABYTE W480 VISION workstation motherboard is ideal for VFX, 3D compilation, 3D CAD, AI development, and edge deployment with its support for ECC DDR4 memory.
GIGABYTE did not reveal information regarding the pricing and availability of the motherboard.
