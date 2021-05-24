GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS TACHYON Overclocking Motherboard Now Available
GIGABYTEs overclocking-oriented Z590 AORUS TACHYON motherboard is now available on partner resellers worldwide. The Z590 AORUS TACHYON is GIGABYTEs first take on an overclocking motherboard that competes with the likes of the EVGA Z590 DARK, ROG MAXIMUS XIII APEX, and the ASRock Z590 OC Formula motherboards.
Like the other overclocking motherboards from other brands, the Z590 AORUS TACHYON comes with dual-channel DDR4 memory only (2 DIMM slots) and premium features for extreme overclocking such as the 12 Phase Digital VRM solution, 100A DrMOS MOSFETs, and the Tantalum Polymer Capacitors Matrix. The motherboard also features an exclusive onboard Overclocking Kit.
GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS TACHYON Features
- Supports 11th and 10th Gen Intel Core Series Processors
- Dual Channel Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4, 2 DIMMs
- Direct 12 Phases Digital VRM Solution with 100A DrMOS and Tantalum Polymer Capacitors Matrix
- XTREME MEMORY with 2-DIMM Design and Shielded Memory Routing
- Exclusive onboard Overclocking Kit for extreme overclocking
- Onboard Intel Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax 2T2R & BT 5 with AORUS Antenna
- Amp-Up Audio with ALC1220 and WIMA Audio Capacitors
- Blazing Fast Intel 2.5GbE LAN with cFosSpeed
- Triple Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe 4.0/3.0 x4 M.2 with Thermal Guards
- SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen2x2 TYPE-C delivers up to 20Gb/s transfer speeds
- GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0 with Multi-Zone Addressable LED Light Show Design, Support Addressable LED & RGB LED Strips
- Smart Fan 6 Features Multiple Temperature Sensors, Hybrid Fan Headers with FAN STOP and Noise Detection
- Q-Flash Plus Update BIOS without Installing the CPU, Memory, and Graphics Card
Pricing and Availability
The GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS TACHYON motherboard is now available in the United States via Amazon and Newegg for $529.99.
Also now available in the United Kingdom on Overclockers UK for £449.99.
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« WD_BLACK SN750 SE Battlefield 2042 PC Game Bundle Launched · GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS TACHYON Overclocking Motherboard Now Available