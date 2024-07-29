GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS TACHYON ICE Motherboard Achieves DDR5-10600 MT/s

CPU-Z Validation



The GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS TACHYON ICE is a motherboard designed exclusively for overclocking enthusiasts, offering exceptional capabilities with its advanced all-digital power design. Equipped with overclocking toolkit, convenient shortcut keys, toggle switches, and voltage detection functions, the GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS TACHYON ICE empowers overclockers to push beyond their boundaries effortlessly. Featuring the latest D5 Bionic Corsa, an AI-enhanced overclocking technology that seamlessly integrates software, hardware, and firmware, overclockers can now leverage AI technology to unlock groundbreaking DDR5 speeds with ease.



This extraordinary achievement showcases GIGABYTE's ongoing commitment to the overclocking community. We are confident that the GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS TACHYON ICE will continue to push performance boundaries, and we look forward to seeing overclockers worldwide set new records with this exceptional motherboard.