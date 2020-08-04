GIGABYTE's AORUS 15P Ultra-thin Professional Gaming Laptops Unveiled

London, UK 10th September 2020 Global leader in advanced technology and high-performance PCs, GIGABYTE, is proud to announce the launch of its latest professional gaming laptop - the AORUS 15P. Building on award winning designs, recognised with the 2020 Red Dot Design award, combined with engineering prowess and collaboration with internationally renowned Esports team, G2 Esports, GIGABYTE has developed and designed a feather light professional gaming laptop, giving enthusiasts professional level performance.
Professional design begins with high level collaboration. AORUS works with professional Esports teams to get first hand input to ensure build quality and design. The result is sleek, high-quality laptops tailored for professional gaming in terms of performance, display and keyboard. Having perfected ultra-performance professional grade gaming laptops, GIGABYTE brings you the AORUS 15P designed with enthusiasts in mind.
The AORUS 15P inherits the features and capabilities of the AORUS Pro Gaming series, bringing the key components from hard-core gaming into the realm of enthusiasts. Providing exceptional performance and heat dissipation while adopting a thinner per-key RGB keyboard. Weighing in at only 2 kg (Under 5lbs); the sturdy chassis has passed a series of pressure tests while still supporting the speed-oriented aesthetics of the AORUS series. Inspired by supercars, GIGABYTE crafted a simple low-key elegant chassis, without compromising battery life in the new enthusiast model, providing up to eight hours of battery life, the brand-new AORUS 15P offers excellent portability.
In terms of pure performance, AORUS 15P comes with NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2070 and 2060 GPUs and the 10th Gen Intel® Core i7-10750H processor. Keeping things cool is GIGABYTEs exclusive WINDFORCE Infinity laptop cooling technology, which incorporates dual 12-volt fans, 5 heat pipes and multiple vents, AORUS 15P is able to keep both CPU and GPU working at full speed without throttling, bringing gamers higher in-game FPS and a smooth experience when enjoying AAA titles.
1 hour under the Prime 95 + Furmark stress test, the computer temperature is approx. 32C/89.6F.
(temperature results may differ by environment)
Keeping an eye on victory, AORUS 15P is equipped with a 144Hz gaming display. The high refresh rate can effectively reduce blur, allowing for smoother gameplay and improve in-game performance. In addition, this display supports 72% NTSC, capable of displaying more details and colours compared to 45% NTSC displays that can be commonly seen on laptops of the same level. With far better performance in displaying vivid colours, saturation, contrast, and gradient effects, AORUS 15P provides gamers with more clear and vivid images.
The latest AORUS professional gaming laptop, AORUS 15P, is available in the UK for pre-order now at authorized retailers with prices starting from £1,599 GBP Inc. VAT MSRP.
Pre-order now with Scan Computers
AORUS 15P KB-7UK1130SH MSRP: £1,599 GBP Inc. VAT LINK
AORUS 15P WB-7UK1130SH MSRP: £1,699 GBP Inc. VAT LINK
