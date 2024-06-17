GIGABYTE's Latest AGESA BIOS Fixes Sinkclose Vulnerability of AMD Desktop Processors

23.08.2024
Press Release



GIGABYTE announced today the BIOS update that fixes a recently identified security vulnerability Sinkclose of AMD desktop processors.

This security flaw was reported to have impacted all AMD processors since 2006 and millions of devices globally. GIGABYTE remains working closely with AMD and demonstrates our commitment to swiftly addressing issues affecting GIGABYTE motherboard users' experience. The latest AGESA BIOS which can fix the security vulnerability will be released to the website in succession starting by end of August.

&#8288;User are encouraged to install the updated BIOS at their earliest convenience. The BIOS can be easily updated using GIGABYTE's @BIOS, Q-Flash, or Q-Flash Plus technology. Please refer to the following table for the AGESA BIOS version and applicable models.



Please pay close attention to GIGABYTEs website for the latest update and more information: https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/AMD-Series



