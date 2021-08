Glorious PC Gaming Race Presents Glorious Lynx Switches

Glorious PC Gaming Race is known for its attention to detail in regard to both technology and aesthetics. The Glorious Lynx features a teal blue top housing for a unique finish, with a high-quality nylon bottom housing sourced from Belgium. Inside you'll find premium-grade copper from Japan with a proprietary nickel-plated spring from Korea delivering a super smooth keypress time after time.Installing the Lynx may mean that the keyboard's RGB effect is slightly dimmer versus switches with a transparent housing. The Lynx uses a 5-pin PCB mounting system, compatible with the GMMK Pro Keyboard - and the original GMMK permitting you to clip the extra two legs. There will be two variations available, pre-lubed and no lube.Style: LinearBottom-Out Force: 60g+/- VariancePCB Mount: 5-pinTop Shell - Unique teal blue polycarbonate top housing.Stem - Soft and flexible POM stem provides an unbelievably smooth operation.Spring - Proprietary spring with nickel plating sourced from Korea.Leaf - Premium-grade copper sourced from Japan.Bottom Shell - High-quality nylon bottom housing sourced from Belgium.The Glorious PC Gaming Race Lynx Switches is available in pack of 36 switches for 24.95, 34.99 for a pack of 36 pre-lubed switches. Now available for pre-order at Overclockers UK