GN Store Nord To Acquire SteelSeries

SteelSeries, the worldwide brand and innovation leader in gaming and esports peripherals, today announced the company has entered an agreement with GN, a global leader in innovative and intelligent audio and video communications solutions sold in approximately 100 countries around the world. Under this agreement, SteelSeries will become a new growth engine to GN operating with its own identity, brand and execution strength.
Were on a mission to continually push boundaries in esports and gaming with world-class products and software, and now, with the backing of GN, well be able to turbocharge these efforts, said Ehtisham Rabbani, SteelSeries CEO. SteelSeries has been an iconic brand for decades and will continue to be run by the same leadership team and organization thats driving it now. Were one of the fastest-growing brands in our industry, and with this new chapter, as an independent business unit of GN, well accelerate this growth and help even more esports pros and gamers achieve glory.
For over twenty years, the global gaming community has relied on SteelSeries to be a brand and innovation leader in the space. This thought leadership will continue to shape esports and gaming for years to come. The gamer-first mentality and culture, made up of hundreds of Steelheads around the world who live and breathe gaming, will remain the driving force of the brand.
We have great admiration for what SteelSeries has accomplished in the esports and gaming industry and are delighted to welcome them to the GN family operating with its own identity, brand and execution, said René Svendsen-Tune, CEO, GN Store Nord and GN Audio. Our combined expertise in serving our customers through industry-defining innovation will make us a formidable team.
With 150 years of expertise, capabilities, and insights that produce some of the best and most innovative hearing, audio, and video devices in the world, GNs purpose is to make life sound better. GNs legacy includes producing world-first sound solutions and pioneering advancements in technology, including the first to market a mobile Bluetooth headset, the first to utilize 2.4 GHz technology in hearing aids for direct connectivity, the worlds first Made for Apple hearing aid with direct stereo sound streaming, and the worlds first professional active noise cancellation headphone certified for all leading Unified Communication platforms.
Sources: SteelSeries, GN