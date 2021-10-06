GN Store Nord To Acquire SteelSeries

Were on a mission to continually push boundaries in esports and gaming with world-class products and software, and now, with the backing of GN, well be able to turbocharge these efforts, said Ehtisham Rabbani, SteelSeries CEO. SteelSeries has been an iconic brand for decades and will continue to be run by the same leadership team and organization thats driving it now. Were one of the fastest-growing brands in our industry, and with this new chapter, as an independent business unit of GN, well accelerate this growth and help even more esports pros and gamers achieve glory.

We have great admiration for what SteelSeries has accomplished in the esports and gaming industry and are delighted to welcome them to the GN family operating with its own identity, brand and execution, said René Svendsen-Tune, CEO, GN Store Nord and GN Audio. Our combined expertise in serving our customers through industry-defining innovation will make us a formidable team.

With 150 years of expertise, capabilities, and insights that produce some of the best and most innovative hearing, audio, and video devices in the world, GNs purpose is to make life sound better. GNs legacy includes producing world-first sound solutions and pioneering advancements in technology, including the first to market a mobile Bluetooth headset, the first to utilize 2.4 GHz technology in hearing aids for direct connectivity, the worlds first Made for Apple hearing aid with direct stereo sound streaming, and the worlds first professional active noise cancellation headphone certified for all leading Unified Communication platforms.