Grab A Copy of Total War: Shogun 2 For Free This 27th of April

Game publishers have been doing their part in helping people stay away from boredom while being stuck at home during this challenging time. Ubisoft launched its Free Events offering free games and free trials. Total War joins the effort, offering Total War: Shogun 2 for free this coming Monday, 27th of April 2020 from 18:00 BST until Friday, 1st of May 2020 at 18:00 BST. Users can download the game for free and keep it forever.
Total War: Shogun 2 Launch Trailer
The past few weeks have presented unimaginable challenges for many of us, but the remarkable collective effort being made by the global community to overcome this moment of adversity has been truly inspirational.
With this in mind, we want to continue to encourage you all to stay home and save lives by extending a gift to everyone to help make this difficult situation a little bit easier.
Everyone at Creative Assembly is now working from home, and we hope that this will help everyone with that stay home mission #StayHomeSaveLives.
With this in mind, we want to continue to encourage you all to stay home and save lives by extending a gift to everyone to help make this difficult situation a little bit easier.
Everyone at Creative Assembly is now working from home, and we hope that this will help everyone with that stay home mission #StayHomeSaveLives.
Total War SaleThere will also be a Total War Sale that will run from April 27 to May 4 which includes selected historical Total War games and DLC. The Total War: SHOGUN 2 DLC Collection is priced to give 75% off all included DLC packs.
Learn more about the Total War Giveaway and Total War Sale at totalwar.com