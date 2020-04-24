Grab A Copy of Total War: Shogun 2 For Free This 27th of April

Total War: Shogun 2 Launch Trailer

The past few weeks have presented unimaginable challenges for many of us, but the remarkable collective effort being made by the global community to overcome this moment of adversity has been truly inspirational.



With this in mind, we want to continue to encourage you all to stay home and save lives by extending a gift to everyone to help make this difficult situation a little bit easier.



Everyone at Creative Assembly is now working from home, and we hope that this will help everyone with that stay home mission  #StayHomeSaveLives.

Total War Sale