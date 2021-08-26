Grab And Go - Saints Row: The Third Now Free On The Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store free game promotion has refreshed for another week and this time around they've got a blockbuster of a title for you to pick up. Saint's Row: The Third Remastered, the action-packed open world adventure published in 2011 and recently given a fresh coat of pain by Deep Silver, can be claimed from today until Thursday Sept 2nd. for hours of fun in the imaginary city of Steelport. And that's not the end of the free experiences on offer this week.
Joining Saints Row: The Third Remastered is Automachef, a more relaxed management/puzzler from indie developer Hermes Interactive. In Automachef you design and manage the perfect kitchen for an eatery in a given location, with strange automated creations and some brain-bending stipulations. Just the antidote to high-octane action with a certain set of Saints.
Saints Row: The Third Remastered contains all three DLC expansion mission packs, enhanced graphics, and all the antics that Saints Row became famous for. The timing is relevant too: Deep Silver took to Gamescom 2021 this week to announce Saints Row, a reboot of the franchise that's due to arrive in early 2022.
Automachef's system requirements are minor in the grand scheme of things, but Saints Row: The Third Remastered could catch a few people unawares. CPU demands are nothing to write home about, but the recommended hardware does suggest 16GB of RAM and an AMD RX 5700/NVIDIA GTX 1000-series GPU or newer dedicated graphic card, with at least 6GB of dedicated VRAM. Older RX 400/500-series cards are probably fine, but you might need to tweak a few settings here and there.
Claim your copy of either game (or both!) at epicgames.com/store/en-US/free-games, all you need is a free Epic Games account. Epic are teasing pinball puzzler Yoku's Island Express as the free offer from September 2nd onwards.