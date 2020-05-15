Grab Grand Theft Auto V for Free at Epic Games Store

Grand Theft Auto V, also popularly known as GTA V, is currently free at the Epic Games Store. Released on September 17, 2013, GTA V is an action-adventure game published by Rockstar Games. The game sets on the fictional state of San Andreas. It is a single-player game that follows the story of three criminals and their exploits. The game can be played in either first-person or third-person perspective.
Epic Games Store will be offering the Premium Edition of GTA V which includes the complete GTA V story, Grand Theft Auto Online and all existing gameplay upgrades and content. Youll also get the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack, the fastest way to jumpstart your criminal empire in GTA Online.
You can grab your free copy of Grand Theft Auto V until May 21, 2020, at the Epic Games Store.
Epic Games Store Outage
Due to high traffic, Epic Games Store experienced some outage during the first hours of the free GTA V giveaway. Epic Games stated via Twitter that some users might still experience issues in accessing the store as the high traffic continues but will work towards a resolution to mitigate traffic.