GTC 2020 is Now GTC Digital

GTC Digital is FREE except for the registration for the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute training which will require a nominal fee. Visit NVIDIA.com for your free registration.

GTC Digital Highlights

NVIDIAs GTC Digital will kick off on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 with live webinars, trainings, and Connect with the Experts sessions. Viewers can select from a variety of talks, panels, demos, and research posters which you can view on your own schedule, at your own pace. New on-demand content will be announced every Thursday starting March 26.The list of sessions is now available at the NVIDIA website. The catalogue is divided by Session Type, Primary Topics, Topics, Industry Segment, and Audience Level. For example, there are 54 sessions available for Connect with the Experts, registered viewers can select and view preferred sessions with NVIDIAs engineers and researchers during scheduled office hours. Currently, GTC Digital has over 750 sessions available.Hear live talks and Q&A sessions, and hundreds of on-demand recordings on a wide range of topics and industries.Dive into dozens of hands-on live and on-demand training sessions from the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute.Explore posters from global researchers and demos from NVIDIA showcasing cutting-edge technology.Get one-on-one time with NVIDIA engineers and researchers during scheduled office hours.