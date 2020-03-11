GTC 2020 is Now GTC Digital

NVIDIA has shifted GTC 2020 to an online event due to the growing concern over the coronavirus. NVIDIA radically changed its plans for GTC 2020 from the beginning of March making it an online only event. Two days ago, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang cancelled the in-person event in favour of online seminars, pre-recorded videos, and an exclusive webcast keynote. Today, NVIDIA officially renames the event from GTC 2020 to GTC Digital which aims to deliver all the great training, research, insights, and direct access to the brilliant minds youve come to expect from the GPU Technology Conference via online.
GTC DigitalNVIDIAs GTC Digital will kick off on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 with live webinars, trainings, and Connect with the Experts sessions. Viewers can select from a variety of talks, panels, demos, and research posters which you can view on your own schedule, at your own pace. New on-demand content will be announced every Thursday starting March 26.
Session CatalogueThe list of sessions is now available at the NVIDIA website. The catalogue is divided by Session Type, Primary Topics, Topics, Industry Segment, and Audience Level. For example, there are 54 sessions available for Connect with the Experts, registered viewers can select and view preferred sessions with NVIDIAs engineers and researchers during scheduled office hours. Currently, GTC Digital has over 750 sessions available.
Check out the GTC Digital Session Catalogue here.
GTC Digital is FREE except for the registration for the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute training which will require a nominal fee. Visit NVIDIA.com for your free registration.
GTC Digital HighlightsLive and On-Demand Talks
Hear live talks and Q&A sessions, and hundreds of on-demand recordings on a wide range of topics and industries.
DLI Training
Dive into dozens of hands-on live and on-demand training sessions from the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute.
Demos and Posters
Explore posters from global researchers and demos from NVIDIA showcasing cutting-edge technology.
Connect with the Experts
Get one-on-one time with NVIDIA engineers and researchers during scheduled office hours.