GTC San Jose Goes Online-Only Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Due to ongoing health concerns associated with the continued spread of coronavirus COVID-19 across the West, NVIDIA have taken the step of transitioning to an 'online-only' format for Games Technology Conference San Jose later this month. CEO Jensen Huang will still hold his live GTC keynote (at a date and time still to be communicated), but the presentation will be broadcast exclusively via livestream rather than also to an auditorium of press and other stakeholders. Much like GDC 2020, NVIDIA are actively pursuing the feasibility of publishing scheduled talks online alongside making experts available to businesses and research partners through other means.
The rationale used is obvious at this point: safeguarding the health and well-being of employees, partners and customers; and NVIDIA are hardly alone in taking this action. And make no mistake - it's not taken lightly. The GTC on home turf is crucial for forging and maintaining business links as well as offering an off-season venue to demonstrate new technologies with the tech. worlds full and undivided attention. Communicating their cutting-edge research (and very lucrative products) just got a lot more difficult.
Their full statement is reproduced below. NVIDIA are keeping ticket holders up to date at https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/gtc/
NVIDIA has decided to shift GTC 2020 on March 22-26 to an online event due to growing concern over the coronavirus.
This decision to move the event online instead of at the San Jose Convention Center reflects our top priority: the health and safety of our employees, our partners and our customers.
NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will still deliver a keynote address, which will be available exclusively by livestream. Were working to schedule that and will share details once theyre available.
We will be working with our conference speakers to begin publishing their talks online beginning in the weeks ahead. Please visit https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/gtc/ for updates.
Additionally, for those in NVIDIAs developer program, we plan to schedule availability with our researchers, engineers and solution architects to answer technical questions.
Those who have registered for a GTC pass will receive a full refund. Stay tuned for details.
Were grateful to the great many individuals and partners who have worked to support this event and thank them for their understanding during these unusual times.
This decision to move the event online instead of at the San Jose Convention Center reflects our top priority: the health and safety of our employees, our partners and our customers.
NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will still deliver a keynote address, which will be available exclusively by livestream. Were working to schedule that and will share details once theyre available.
We will be working with our conference speakers to begin publishing their talks online beginning in the weeks ahead. Please visit https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/gtc/ for updates.
Additionally, for those in NVIDIAs developer program, we plan to schedule availability with our researchers, engineers and solution architects to answer technical questions.
Those who have registered for a GTC pass will receive a full refund. Stay tuned for details.
Were grateful to the great many individuals and partners who have worked to support this event and thank them for their understanding during these unusual times.
SOURCE NVIDIA GTC 2020 Blog