GTC San Jose Goes Online-Only Due To Coronavirus Concerns



Jensen Huang's Keynote is still on but other plans for GTC 2020 have changed

NVIDIA has decided to shift GTC 2020 on March 22-26 to an online event due to growing concern over the coronavirus.



This decision to move the event online instead of at the San Jose Convention Center reflects our top priority: the health and safety of our employees, our partners and our customers.



NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will still deliver a keynote address, which will be available exclusively by livestream. Were working to schedule that and will share details once theyre available.



We will be working with our conference speakers to begin publishing their talks online beginning in the weeks ahead. Please visit https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/gtc/ for updates.



Additionally, for those in NVIDIAs developer program, we plan to schedule availability with our researchers, engineers and solution architects to answer technical questions.



Those who have registered for a GTC pass will receive a full refund. Stay tuned for details.



Were grateful to the great many individuals and partners who have worked to support this event and thank them for their understanding during these unusual times.