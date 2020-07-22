Herman Miller And Logitech G Reveals Embody Gaming Chair

Press Release
Herman Miller and Logitech G announced its partnership back in February 2020 with the aim of designing the next-generation high-performance furniture for gamers. Today, both companies reveals the Herman Miller X Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair which aims to bring iconic designs and ergonomic excellence to gaming. It is Herman Millers first truly ergonomic gaming chair.
Herman Miller and Logitech G spent nearly two years studying eSports professionals and athletes around the world to understand their unique needs. "Prior to the in-depth research we did, we knew many gamers loved our current offering as we are constantly rated highly in almost every gamer product review," said Tim Straker, Chief Marketing Officer for Herman Miller. "The main feedback we received was they wanted more variety."
The Embody Gaming Chair is a result of in-depth research that will set the benchmark for natural alignment, pressure distribution, and support for healthy movement. The Embody Gaming Chair allows gamers bodies to be properly aligned, balanced, and comfortable. It also features a number of enhancements including a cooling foam with copper-infused particles that support ideal gaming posture and reduces heat build-up caused by sitting for a prolonged period of time and pixelated support for even weight distribution which reduces pressure and allows movement.
Embody Gaming Chair Specifications
Total Height: 10671143 mm
Width: 749 mm
Depth: 381457 mm
Seat Height: 406521 mm
Distance from Seat to Armrest: 165290 mm
Maximum Warrantied Weight: 136 kg
Product Details
Fully Adjustable Arms
PostureFit Spinal Support
Adjustable Seat Depth
Tilt Limiter
Hard Floor/Carpet Wheels
No Assembly Required
Cooling Foam
Warranty, Pricing, and Availability
The Herman Miller X Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair is backed with a 12-year warranty and comes with no assembly required. The warranty covers everything including electrical components, castors, pneumatic cylinders, tilts, and all moving mechanisms. The Embody Gaming Chair will be available for $1,495 USD/£1,195.00
Aside from the ergonomic gaming chair, Herman Miller and Logitech G also bring the Motia Gaming Desk (Nevi Gaming Desk in the UK) height adjustable table and Ollin monitor arm to the market for a complete ergonomic gaming setup. The Ollin Monitor Arm is now available for $295USD/£175.00. The Motia Gaming Desk (Nevi Gaming Desk) is available for $1,295 USD/£995.00.
Herman Miller And Logitech G Reveals Embody Gaming Chair
Comments
Recent Stories
« ASUS Introduces ROG Phone 3 Gaming Smartphone · Herman Miller And Logitech G Reveals Embody Gaming Chair