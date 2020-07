Herman Miller And Logitech G Reveals Embody Gaming Chair

Total Height: 1067–1143 mmWidth: 749 mmDepth: 381–457 mmSeat Height: 406–521 mmDistance from Seat to Armrest: 165–290 mmMaximum Warrantied Weight: 136 kgFully Adjustable ArmsPostureFit Spinal SupportAdjustable Seat DepthTilt LimiterHard Floor/Carpet WheelsNo Assembly RequiredCooling FoamThe Herman Miller X Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair is backed with a 12-year warranty and comes with no assembly required. The warranty covers everything including electrical components, castors, pneumatic cylinders, tilts, and all moving mechanisms. The Embody Gaming Chair will be available for $1,495 USD/£1,195.00Aside from the ergonomic gaming chair, Herman Miller and Logitech G also bring the Motia Gaming Desk (Nevi Gaming Desk in the UK) height adjustable table and Ollin monitor arm to the market for a complete ergonomic gaming setup. The Ollin Monitor Arm is now available for $295USD/£175.00. The Motia Gaming Desk ( Nevi Gaming Desk ) is available for $1,295 USD/£995.00.