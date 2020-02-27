Herman Miller Introduces Sayl Special Gaming Edition

Herman Miller introduces a Special Gaming Edition of the Sayl Chair. Inspired by the architecture and engineering of suspension bridges, the Herman Miller Sayl is a stylish gaming chair that uses fewer parts and less material than traditional foam and fabric chairs. The Sayl Special Gaming Edition chair is available in an expressive colour palette. Suspension colour options include Black/Red, Studio White/Red, Neon Green, Red, and Ocean Deep Blue.
Ideal Chair For GamersThe Sayl Chair offers a balance of support and freedom to move, ideal for gamers who find themselves changing their posture and shifting positions throughout the day. Its frameless 3D Intelligent back suspension allows your spine to maintain its natural S shape helping your body to hold a strong posture with less fatigue. The Sayl Chairs forward seat angle provides a postural performance advantage for gaming. The contoured seat pad features a combination of foam and injection moulding that delivers easy comfort.
Fine-Tune For Performance and ComfortThe Sayl Chair comes with several adjustment options that allow you to fine-tune the chair for a personalized fit to attain comfort and performance. The chair comes with arm height and width adjustment, seat depth adjustment, seat height adjustment, forward tilt, and tilt tension adjustment.
Pricing, Availability, and Warranty
Like the other Herman Miller chairs, the Sayl Chair Special Gaming Edition requires no assembly and is covered with a 12-year warranty. The Sayl Chair Special Gaming Edition is now available at the Herman Miller Store for US$725.00/ £604.00 (inc. VAT).