HP Introduces Reverb G2 VR Headset

HP Reverb G2 VR Headset Features

HP Reverb G2 Specifications

Display: 2 x 2.89 LCD

Resolution: 2160x2160 per eye

Mechanical IPD Adjustment: Supported

RGB Subpixel Stripe: Supported

Frequency: 90 Hz

Weight: Starting at 1.1 lbs (without cable)

Tracking Camera: 4 for tracking

Tracking area: Infinite

Tracking architecture: 6DoF

Face Mask: Replaceable magnetic fabric face cushions, Velcro adjust

Cable Length: 6M