HP Introduces Reverb G2 VR Headset

HP collaborates with Microsoft and Valve to develop an all-new VR headset which HP proudly introduces today - the HP Reverb G2 VR Headset. The HP Reverb G2 is the worlds highest resolution VR headset having 2160x2160 resolution per eye. It features cutting-edge optics, inside-out tracking, spatial 3D audio, natural gestures, superb comfort, and plug-and-play support for SteamVR and Windows Mixed Reality setting a new standard to enthusiast and commercial VR.
HP Reverb G2 VR Headset FeaturesImmersive Viewing
The new Valve designed lenses provide a fantastic boost in the visual experience with optics and reduced mural full RGB stripe, delivering 2K by 2K per eye. Users will be able to see text and textures more clearly. Plus, the 114-degree field of view adds to the immersive experience.
Hear in 3D with Spatial Audio
The new speakers sit 10mm off the ear, allowing for enhanced comfort during set-up or removal. Plus, the new audio solution is spatial audio ready, allowing the user to experience a true sense of 3D space when immersed in VR worlds, with support for MSFT spatial audio, and HP Labs new spatial audio format that is anchored in artificial intelligence, new signal processing, and psychoacoustics.
Natural Gestures
The controllers come with new intuitive control features including an optimized button layout, superb application and game compatibility, and the ability to be pre-paired via Bluetooth for easy out-of-the-box set-up. The 4-camera Window Mixed Reality headset also enables 2X the controller tracking volume, maintaining six degrees of freedom and excluding the need for external sensors or light bars, maintaining six degrees of freedom without external sensors or lighthouses.
Long-Wearing Comfort
The HP Reverb VR Headset G2 is more comfortable than the previous generation with an increased facemask cushion for better weight distribution for extended VR sessions. Users can easily flip the facemask 90 degrees when moving back and forth from the virtual to the real world.
Everything Feels Fluid
The HP Reverb VR Headset G2 includes Windows Mixed Reality support for a plug and play experience with the latest Windows Builds, allowing for quick and painless set-up and SteamVR compatibility for access to the communitys favourite games and applications.
HP Reverb G2 Specifications
Display: 2 x 2.89 LCD
Resolution: 2160x2160 per eye
Mechanical IPD Adjustment: Supported
RGB Subpixel Stripe: Supported
Frequency: 90 Hz
Weight: Starting at 1.1 lbs (without cable)
Tracking Camera: 4 for tracking
Tracking area: Infinite
Tracking architecture: 6DoF
Face Mask: Replaceable magnetic fabric face cushions, Velcro adjust
Cable Length: 6M
The HP Reverb G2 VR headset is recommended with HPs VR-ready PCs including the HP ZBook Create, HP Z Desktop Series, HP VR Backpack, and the HP OMEN 30L Gaming Desktops.
Pricing and Availability
The HP Reverb VR Headset G2 is scheduled for availability starting Fall 2020 for US$599. Pre-orders are now available at HP.com, SteamVR, and selected partner resellers.
Source: HP