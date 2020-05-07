HP Taps Cooler Master To Cool and Power OMEN 25L and 30L Desktops

OMEN by HP has recently revealed the OMEN 25L and OMEN 30L desktops powered by the latest generation AMD Ryzen processors or 10th generation Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-Series or AMD Radeon RX 5000-Series graphics cards. HP already announces its partnership with HyperX to power the OMEN 25L and 30L desktops with HyperX FURY and FURY RGB DDR4 memory. For the desktops cooling needs, HP taps world-renowned PC cooling maker Cooler Master to deliver reliable cooling and power to OMENs gaming desktop PCs. This makes the OMEN 25L and 30L have a higher quality compared to typical prebuilt desktop PCs that use OEM-branded components.
The OMEN 25L and OMEN 30L desktops will be equipped with either Cooler Masters air coolers and liquid coolers along with pre-installed Cooler Master 120mm RGB fans. For power, the 25L and 30L come equipped with up to a Cooler Master 750W 80PLUS Platinum-rated PSU with flat black cables for efficient and reliable power.
OMEN Desktop Specifications
OMEN 25L
Chassis: 25L micro-ATX Tower Chassis (solid side panel and tempered glass side panel options available)
CPU: Up to an Intel i9-10900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900
GPU: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD RX 5700 XT
CPU Cooler: Cooler Master RGB Air or RGB Liquid Cooler options
Memory: Up to 64GB HyperX FURY RGB DDR4-3200
SSD: Up to 2x 2TB WD_Black PCIe SSD
HDD: Up to 2x 2TB SATA HDD
PSU: Up to 750W Platinum PSU from Cooler Master
Fans: 1x 92mm rear fan
OMEN 30L
Chassis: 30L micro-ATX Tower Chassis (tempered glass front and side panels)
CPU: Up to an Intel i9-10900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900
GPU: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD RX 5700 XT
CPU Cooler: Cooler Master RGB Air or RGB Liquid Cooler options
Memory: Up to 64GB HyperX FURY RGB DDR4-3200
SSD: Up to 2x 2TB WD_Black PCIe SSD
HDD: Up to 2x 2TB SATA HDD
PSU: Up to 750W Platinum PSU from Cooler Master
Fans: 1x 92mm rear fan + 1x 120mm Cooler Master RGB fan
Learn more about HP and Cooler Masters collaboration for the OMEN 25L and OMEN 30L desktops at https://landing.coolermaster.com/pages/hpomen/