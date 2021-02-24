HP to Acquire HyperX for $425 Million

HyperX is a leader in peripherals whose technology is trusted by gamers around the world and were thrilled to welcome their outstanding team to the HP family, said Enrique Lores, President and CEO, HP Inc. We continue to advance our leadership in Personal Systems by modernizing compute experiences and expanding into valuable adjacencies. We see significant opportunities in the large and growing peripherals market, and the addition of HyperX to our portfolio will drive new sources of innovation and growth for our business.

HyperX products are designed to meet the most rigorous demands of all gamers  from casual to the most hardcore  giving them a winning edge and helping them stay on top of their game, said John Tu, Co-founder and CEO, Kingston. Both of our companies thrive because we focus on our employees and share the same core values and culture. David Sun (Co-founder and COO) and I saw the possibilities for the HyperX business and its employees and we both realized that this change brings a brighter future for HyperX.

PC gaming continues to be one of the most popular forms of video gaming, with the PC hardware industry anticipated to be worth $70 billion by 2023. The global peripherals market is expected to grow to $12.2 billion by 2024, with gaming peripherals representing a disproportionate share of this growth.Under the terms of the agreement,, subject to customary working capital and other adjustments, to acquire HyperXs gaming peripherals portfolio. Kingston will retain the DRAM, flash, and SSD products for gamers and enthusiasts. The acquisition is expected to be accretive on a non-GAAP basis to HP in the first full year following closing. The transaction is expected to close in calendar Q2 2021, pending regulatory review and other customary closing conditions.