HyperX Adds Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard with HyperX Blue Switches

“HyperX is committed to making reliable keyboards and has invested years in developing a series of key switches with features and design specifications required by gamers,” said Jennifer Ishii, keyboard business manager, HyperX. “Adding the new HyperX Blue switches alongside the existing Red and Aqua options allows gamers to choose their preferred switch type while receiving the performance, reliability and style found in HyperX-branded switches.”

HyperX Alloy Origins Key Features

HyperX mechanical switches: HyperX Aqua Switch, HyperX Red Switch, HyperX Blue Switch (new)Full aircraft-grade aluminium bodyCompact, portable design with detachable USB Type-C cableDazzling RGB lighting with dynamic effectsAdvanced customization with HyperX NGENUITY software Three adjustable keyboard anglesOnboard memory for three profilesGame Mode, 100% anti-ghosting, and N-key rollover functionalitiesThe HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with HyperX Blue switches is available for $109.99 MSRP through HyperX’s Online Shop