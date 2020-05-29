HyperX Adds Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard with HyperX Blue Switches

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, announces and ships the new HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard featuring HyperX Blue Switches. The HyperX Blue mechanical switches are built for performance and longevity with its 80 million click rating and clicky sound and feel. The full-sized HyperX Alloy Origins keyboard features a minimalistic and compact design with RGB-lit keys. RGB lighting, macros, and tweaks are available via the HyperX NGENUITY Software.
Built for gaming, the HyperX Alloy Origins features a full aircraft-grade aluminium body with a brushed finish for durability and aesthetics. Its space-saving layout allows users to maximize desktop space for mouse movements without removing the Numpad keys.
HyperX is committed to making reliable keyboards and has invested years in developing a series of key switches with features and design specifications required by gamers, said Jennifer Ishii, keyboard business manager, HyperX. Adding the new HyperX Blue switches alongside the existing Red and Aqua options allows gamers to choose their preferred switch type while receiving the performance, reliability and style found in HyperX-branded switches.
HyperX Alloy Origins Key FeaturesHyperX mechanical switches: HyperX Aqua Switch, HyperX Red Switch, HyperX Blue Switch (new)
Full aircraft-grade aluminium body
Compact, portable design with detachable USB Type-C cable
Dazzling RGB lighting with dynamic effects
Advanced customization with HyperX NGENUITY software
Three adjustable keyboard angles
Onboard memory for three profiles
Game Mode, 100% anti-ghosting, and N-key rollover functionalities
Pricing
The HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with HyperX Blue switches is available for $109.99 MSRP through HyperXs Online Shop.
Source: HyperX