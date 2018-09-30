HyperX Adds Cloud Stinger Core Headsets with 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound

HyperX expands the Cloud Stinger Core gaming headset line-up to include two new models featuring 7.1 virtual surround sound. The new HyperX Cloud Stinger family, HyperX Cloud Stinger Core + 7.1 and HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless + 7.1 gaming headsets offer virtual surround sound via the HyperX NGENUITY software.
Both HyperX Cloud Stinger Core gaming headsets sports 40mm directional drivers that delivers high-quality sound with pinpoint audio precision. Both gaming headsets weigh under 245 grams with the wireless version offering a 20-meter range with its reliable 2.4GHz wireless connection and up to 17 hours of battery life. Both Cloud Stinger Core gaming headsets are covered with a 2-year warranty.
"HyperX is excited to expand its Cloud Stinger gaming headset family with two new 7.1 surround sound headsets for gamers looking for an economic headset," said Nate Almond, audio business manager, HyperX. "With students, parents and gamers working and playing at home more than ever, HyperX has expanded the Stinger product line to offer more affordable headsets."
HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Specs
Headphone
Driver: Dynamic, 40mm with neodymium magnets
Type: Circumaural, Closed back
Frequency response:20Hz20kHz
Impedance: 16 ohms
Sound pressure level: 103dBSPL/mW at 1kHz
Weight: 240g (7.1) / 244g (Wireless + 7.1)
Cable length: 2.5m (7.1) / 0.5 USB charge cable (Wireless + 7.1)
Connection type: 4-pole 3.5mm plug (7.1) / 2.4GHz (Wireless + 7.1)
Microphone
Element: Electret condenser microphone
Polar pattern: Uni-directional, Noise-cancelling
Pricing and Availability
The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core (7.1) gaming headset is available for $59.99 MSRP while the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core (Wireless + 7.1) gaming headset is available for $79.99 MSRP, both available at the HyperX Shop.
Source: HyperX.com (Press Release)