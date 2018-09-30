HyperX Adds Cloud Stinger Core Headsets with 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound

"HyperX is excited to expand its Cloud Stinger gaming headset family with two new 7.1 surround sound headsets for gamers looking for an economic headset," said Nate Almond, audio business manager, HyperX. "With students, parents and gamers working and playing at home more than ever, HyperX has expanded the Stinger product line to offer more affordable headsets."

Driver: Dynamic, 40mm with neodymium magnetsType: Circumaural, Closed backFrequency response:20Hz20kHzImpedance: 16 ohmsSound pressure level: 103dBSPL/mW at 1kHzWeight: 240g (7.1) / 244g (Wireless + 7.1)Cable length: 2.5m (7.1) / 0.5 USB charge cable (Wireless + 7.1)Connection type: 4-pole 3.5mm plug (7.1) / 2.4GHz (Wireless + 7.1)Element: Electret condenser microphonePolar pattern: Uni-directional, Noise-cancellingThe HyperX Cloud Stinger Core (7.1) gaming headset is available for $59.99 MSRP while the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core (Wireless + 7.1) gaming headset is available for $79.99 MSRP, both available at the HyperX Shop