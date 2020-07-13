HyperX Adds Pink Colourway to Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset Line

HyperX expands its award-winning Cloud Stinger family to include a new pink colourway. The latest Cloud Stinger gaming headset combines a fresh new pink colour scheme with signature HyperX comfort, optimal audio performance, and gaming-grade sound quality.
Check out our HyperX Cloud Stinger Review
The HyperX Cloud Stinger
Weighing just 275 grams, the HyperX Cloud Stinger brings gamers a stylish, lightweight headset with convenient features, including 90-degree rotating ear cups to provide an adaptive fit. The headset utilizes 50mm directional drivers that position and delivers high-quality sound with pinpoint audio precision.
Cloud Stinger features signature HyperX comfort with plush memory foam and soft leatherette. The headset also offers a convenient set of features, including a swivel-to-mute microphone, adjustable steel sliders for long-lasting durability, and volume controls on the headset. The Cloud Stinger gaming headsets built-in passive noise cancellation microphone is certified by TeamSpeak and Discord for seamless chat compatibility.
Pricing and Availability
The HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset in pink colourway is available for $49.99 MSRP in the United States via the HyperX Store. Check out the HyperX Cloud Stinger family of gaming headsets at HyperX.