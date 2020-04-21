HyperX Adds Predator DDR4 RGB and FURY DDR4 RGB Memory Up To 256GB Kits

We are excited to expand the HyperX Predator DDR4 and FURY DDR4 families of products to offer PC enthusiasts more options to choose from when building a PC, said Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager, HyperX. Ideal for users who want high-performance, stylish memory upgrades, these new models offer users faster speeds and higher capacities with maximum reliability for a minimal investment.

Press Release HyperX , the gaming division of Kingston Technology, announces the release of new high-speed and high-capacity HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB and HyperX FURY RGB memory kits of up to 256GB kit capacity and speeds of up to 4600MHz. The new kits are designed to pass rigorous certification test procedures and are Intel XMP certified and AMD certified for Ryzen. The RGB edition HyperX Predator and FURY DDR4 features dynamic RGB lighting effects using HyperXs patented Infrared Sync technology and can be customised using the HyperX NGENUITY software.The HyperX Predator DDR4 delivers fast frequencies and low latencies with speeds of up to 4800MHz and latencies from CL12 to CL19. It sports a black aluminium heat spreader, black PCB, and RGB lightbar on top. The kit was also seen in several world-record breaking feats . The HyperX Predator memory is available in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB single modules in kits of two, four, and eight.The HyperX FURY DDR4, a cost-effective, high-performance DDR4 upgrade option for the latest gaming platforms including the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition gaming desktops, offers Plug N Play at 2400MHz and 2666MHz. The HyperX FURY DDR4 features a low-profile asymmetrical heat spreader design and is available in 2400MHz to 3733MHz with latencies from CL15 to CL19. The FURY DDR4 is available in single modules from 4GB to 32GB and in various kit configurations from 16GB to 128GB.Pricing and AvailabilityHyperX Predator DDR4 and FURY DDR4 modules are 100% factory tested at speed and backed by a lifetime warranty and are available through HyperXs network of retailers worldwide.Pricing on High-Capacity 256GB KitsHyperX Predator DDR4 3200MHz CL16 (HX432C16PB3K8/256) 256GB (Kit of 8): $1,250.00HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB 3200MHz CL16 (HX432C16PB3AK8/256) 256GB (Kit of 8): $1,310.00Pricing on High-Speed 4800MHz KitsHyperX Predator DDR4 RGB 4600MHz CL19 (HX446C19PB3AK2/16) 16GB (Kit of 2): $626.00HyperX Predator DDR4 4800MHz CL19 (HX448C19PB3K2/16) 16GB (Kit of 2): $611.00