Press Release
HyperX announced it is now shipping the HyperX Alloy Origins Core Mechanical Gaming Keyboard featuring the Blue HyperX switches. Built for performance and longevity, HyperX Blue mechanical switches offer a shorter actuation point and 80 million click rating to meet gaming and work from home needs. The HyperX Alloy Origins Core tenkeyless keyboard features a minimalistic, compact design with RGB backlit keys to enhance home offices and PC gaming setups. HyperX blue switches are favoured by gamers that like clicky key sounds and operating action.
The HyperX Alloy Origins Core is built with a full aircraft-grade aluminium body for durability and stability, plus a space-saving tenkeyless layout to maximize desktop real estate for ultimate mouse movement. Alloy Origins Core features RGB backlit keys with exposed LED for brighter illumination with radiant lighting effects and five adjustable brightness levels to enhance gaming, day or night. The USB Type-C to USB Type-A keyboard cable is also detachable.
The HyperX Alloy Origins Core keyboards feature Custom Game Mode, allowing users to manage which keys are enabled and disabled. Macro keys can be assigned and stored in the macro library and users can choose from three adjustable keyboard angles for perfect height and angle positioning. With on-board memory, users may save up to three Alloy Origins profiles for on-the-go gaming using HyperX NGENUITY software. The software also offers advanced customization features for lighting and macros, including simple customizable per-key lighting effects. Other features include 100 percent anti-ghosting and full N-key rollover.
Pricing
The HyperX Alloy Origins Core Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with HyperX Blue switches is available for US$89.99 MSRP through the HyperX U.S. Shop.
HyperX Alloy Origins Core Now Available in Blue Mechanical Switches
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« ROG Strix XG43UQ 43" HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor Coming This May · HyperX Alloy Origins Core Now Available in Blue Mechanical Switches