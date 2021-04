HyperX Alloy Origins Core Now Available in Blue Mechanical Switches

The HyperX Alloy Origins Core is built with a full aircraft-grade aluminium body for durability and stability, plus a space-saving tenkeyless layout to maximize desktop real estate for ultimate mouse movement. Alloy Origins Core features RGB backlit keys with exposed LED for brighter illumination with radiant lighting effects and five adjustable brightness levels to enhance gaming, day or night. The USB Type-C to USB Type-A keyboard cable is also detachable.The HyperX Alloy Origins Core keyboards feature Custom Game Mode, allowing users to manage which keys are enabled and disabled. Macro keys can be assigned and stored in the macro library and users can choose from three adjustable keyboard angles for perfect height and angle positioning. With on-board memory, users may save up to three Alloy Origins profiles for on-the-go gaming using HyperX NGENUITY software . The software also offers advanced customization features for lighting and macros, including simple customizable per-key lighting effects. Other features include 100 percent anti-ghosting and full N-key rollover.The HyperX Alloy Origins Core Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with HyperX Blue switches is available for US$89.99 MSRP through the HyperX U.S. Shop