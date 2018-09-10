HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical Keyboard with HyperX Aqua Switches Now Shipping

We are excited to introduce our second HyperX-branded switch as we expand our full-sized and tenkeyless gaming keyboards line-up to include our HyperX Aqua tactile switches, said Jennifer Ishii, keyboard business manager, HyperX. Both the HyperX Alloy Origins and Alloy Origins Core keyboards are built to provide users with performance, reliability, and features designed to enhance the overall gaming experience.

The HyperX Alloy Origins and HyperX Alloy Origins Core gaming keyboards include an aluminium body with an aircraft-grade brushed finished for durability and stability. Both feature a space-saving layout to maximize desktop space for mouse movement. The Alloy Origins Core, in particular, is a compact tenkeyless gaming keyboard geared for gamers that want a desktop larger space for larger mousepads. Both keyboards are supported by HyperX NGENUITY software with advanced customization features for lighting, macros and customizable per-key lighting effects. Both keyboards use a detachable USB Type-C to USB Type-A cable for easy transport.The HyperX Alloy Origins mechanical gaming keyboard with HyperX Aqua switches is now available for $109.99 MSRP at HyperX and partner resellers. The HyperX Alloy Origins Core tenkeyless keyboard with HyperX Aqua switches is available for pre-order for $89.99 MSRP on Amazon US Learn more about the HyperX Switches here.