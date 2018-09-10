HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical Keyboard with HyperX Aqua Switches Now Shipping

HyperX today announced the release of the HyperX Alloy Origins and Alloy Origins Core gaming keyboards, both featuring the tactile HyperX Aqua mechanical switches built for performance and longevity offering up to 80 million click lifespan. The HyperX Alloy Origins mechanical gaming keyboard was first introduced at Gamescom 2019. The HyperX Alloy Origins and HyperX Alloy Origins Core feature RGB exposed backlit keys for brighter illumination with radiant lighting effects and five adjustable brightness levels.
The HyperX Alloy Origins and HyperX Alloy Origins Core gaming keyboards include an aluminium body with an aircraft-grade brushed finished for durability and stability. Both feature a space-saving layout to maximize desktop space for mouse movement. The Alloy Origins Core, in particular, is a compact tenkeyless gaming keyboard geared for gamers that want a desktop larger space for larger mousepads. Both keyboards are supported by HyperX NGENUITY software with advanced customization features for lighting, macros and customizable per-key lighting effects. Both keyboards use a detachable USB Type-C to USB Type-A cable for easy transport.
We are excited to introduce our second HyperX-branded switch as we expand our full-sized and tenkeyless gaming keyboards line-up to include our HyperX Aqua tactile switches, said Jennifer Ishii, keyboard business manager, HyperX. Both the HyperX Alloy Origins and Alloy Origins Core keyboards are built to provide users with performance, reliability, and features designed to enhance the overall gaming experience.
Pricing and Availability
The HyperX Alloy Origins mechanical gaming keyboard with HyperX Aqua switches is now available for $109.99 MSRP at HyperX and partner resellers. The HyperX Alloy Origins Core tenkeyless keyboard with HyperX Aqua switches is available for pre-order for $89.99 MSRP on Amazon US.
Learn more about the HyperX Switches here.
Article Source: HyperX