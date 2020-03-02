HyperX and Champion Athleticwear Announces Reflective Collection

The first collaboration of the gaming-inspired capsule collection between HyperX and Champion was a runaway success, said Stephanie Winkler, strategic marketing manager, HyperX. It was apparent the community craved more unique designs from the minds of HyperX and the Champion brand. With this newest collection we hoped to tap into that same spirit of classic design with an exclusive twist  this time featuring a custom reflective treatment that illuminates beautifully once light shines on it. This concept pairs especially well with the Cloud Alpha S headset and HyperX RGB peripherals, while maintaining a tasteful and timeless style that is synonymous with Champion Athleticwears aesthetic.

Champion® Athleticwear is thrilled to partner with HyperX on this distinctive limited edition collection. This innovative design gives us a new way to connect with Champion fans who love gaming, said David Robertson, Director Champion Global Brand Marketing. Through this partnership and expanded product line with HyperX, we look forward to further engaging with the gaming community.