HyperX and DuckyChannel Announces HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini Keyboard

“Ducky is happy to work closely with HyperX to develop the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini with HyperX switches to give users the best-combined gaming keyboard experience,” said Erik Hsieh, senior marketing executive, DuckyChannel International Co. Ltd. “Our collaboration with HyperX is all about delivering solid and reliable mechanical gaming keyboards, we can’t wait for our users to use the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini.”



“We are excited to announce our limited-edition keyboard collaboration with Ducky, known for their high-quality and performance-oriented mechanical keyboards in the gaming market,” said Jennifer Ishii, keyboard business manager, HyperX. “The HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini is a great addition to the HyperX keyboard line-up and provides HyperX and Ducky fans with a 60 percent form factor mechanical gaming keyboard utilizing HyperX switches”.

Learn more about HyperX’s collaboration with DuckyChannel International at https://collab.hyperxgaming.com/ducky The HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini is a limited-edition keyboard with only 3,700 units available worldwide and is now available for $109.99 MSRP. The HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini will be available at the HyperX Webstore on May 12, 2020.