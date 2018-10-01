HyperX and DuckyChannel Announces HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini Keyboard

Kingston Technology collaborates with DuckyChannel International and introduces the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini mechanical gaming keyboard with a petite 60% form factor compared to typical gaming keyboards. The HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini uses the HyperX red linear mechanical switches that are designed for performance with a durable 80 million click lifespan. The keyboard has RGB exposed backlit keys for brighter RGB illumination and uses Ducky PBT double-shot seamless keycaps.

The HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini supports Ducky Macro 2.0. Aside from the RGB backlit keys, the keyboard also sports a dual-colour bezel design having a stunning red accent for its bottom casing that gives it a look that totally stands out, perfect for gaming battle stations. The keyboards feet offers three different keyboard tilt angles for better positioning. Lastly, the keyboard uses a detachable USB-C cable thats wear and tangle resistant. The HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini also includes a Ducky keycap puller, additional colored keycaps and a Ducky Year of the Rat spacebar.



Ducky is happy to work closely with HyperX to develop the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini with HyperX switches to give users the best-combined gaming keyboard experience, said Erik Hsieh, senior marketing executive, DuckyChannel International Co. Ltd. Our collaboration with HyperX is all about delivering solid and reliable mechanical gaming keyboards, we cant wait for our users to use the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini.

We are excited to announce our limited-edition keyboard collaboration with Ducky, known for their high-quality and performance-oriented mechanical keyboards in the gaming market, said Jennifer Ishii, keyboard business manager, HyperX. The HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini is a great addition to the HyperX keyboard line-up and provides HyperX and Ducky fans with a 60 percent form factor mechanical gaming keyboard utilizing HyperX switches.


Learn more about HyperXs collaboration with DuckyChannel International at https://collab.hyperxgaming.com/ducky

Pricing and Availability
The HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini is a limited-edition keyboard with only 3,700 units available worldwide and is now available for $109.99 MSRP. The HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini will be available at the HyperX Webstore on May 12, 2020.

