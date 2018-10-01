HyperX and DuckyChannel Announces HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini Keyboard

Kingston Technology collaborates with DuckyChannel International and introduces the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini mechanical gaming keyboard with a petite 60% form factor compared to typical gaming keyboards. The HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini uses the HyperX red linear mechanical switches that are designed for performance with a durable 80 million click lifespan. The keyboard has RGB exposed backlit keys for brighter RGB illumination and uses Ducky PBT double-shot seamless keycaps.
The HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini supports Ducky Macro 2.0. Aside from the RGB backlit keys, the keyboard also sports a dual-colour bezel design having a stunning red accent for its bottom casing that gives it a look that totally stands out, perfect for gaming battle stations. The keyboards feet offers three different keyboard tilt angles for better positioning. Lastly, the keyboard uses a detachable USB-C cable thats wear and tangle resistant. The HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini also includes a Ducky keycap puller, additional colored keycaps and a Ducky Year of the Rat spacebar.
Ducky is happy to work closely with HyperX to develop the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini with HyperX switches to give users the best-combined gaming keyboard experience, said Erik Hsieh, senior marketing executive, DuckyChannel International Co. Ltd. Our collaboration with HyperX is all about delivering solid and reliable mechanical gaming keyboards, we cant wait for our users to use the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini.
We are excited to announce our limited-edition keyboard collaboration with Ducky, known for their high-quality and performance-oriented mechanical keyboards in the gaming market, said Jennifer Ishii, keyboard business manager, HyperX. The HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini is a great addition to the HyperX keyboard line-up and provides HyperX and Ducky fans with a 60 percent form factor mechanical gaming keyboard utilizing HyperX switches.
Learn more about HyperXs collaboration with DuckyChannel International at https://collab.hyperxgaming.com/ducky
Pricing and Availability
The HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini is a limited-edition keyboard with only 3,700 units available worldwide and is now available for $109.99 MSRP. The HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini will be available at the HyperX Webstore on May 12, 2020.