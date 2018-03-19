HyperX and eBay to Auction Limited Edition JuJu Smith-Schuster Cloud MIX Gaming Headsets For Charity

HyperX and Smith-Schuster collaborated and created 19 pieces of limited-edition JuJu Smith-Schuster Cloud MIX gaming headsets. The limited-edition HyperX Cloud MIX headsets will be auctioned at eBay with the proceeds going to charity. The JuJu Smith-Schuster Edition HyperX Cloud MIX sports a classic black and vibrant yellow colour scheme with Smith-Schusters signature on the buckles. 19 units will be created in honour of the NFL stars #19 jersey.
Smith-Schuster has been an influential member of the HyperX Heroes ambassador program since 2018. JuJu participated in the Were All Gamers campaign along with other athletes including Joel Embiid, Gordon Hayward, Raphaël Xavier Varane and others. Smith-Schuster is a gaming and lifestyle representative of HyperX bringing his passion both on and off the field.
HyperX Cloud MIX - JuJu Smith-Schuster Edition
Im so excited to be working with my partners at HyperX on a custom headset, said JuJu Smith-Schuster. Its always been a dream of mine to have my own custom headset that reflects everything Im passionate about. From the colorway to the packaging to the name on the buckle, this headset is truly inspired by me and the things I love doing.
HyperX is excited to offer up these 19 extremely limited-edition JuJu Gaming Headsets to help support the JuJu Foundation, said Daniel Kelley, director of marketing, HyperX. JuJu embodies our HyperX Heroes philosophy of celebrating the good in gaming, giving back to the community and were very pleased to provide all of the proceeds to this great cause.
HyperX is excited to offer up these 19 extremely limited-edition JuJu Gaming Headsets to help support the JuJu Foundation, said Daniel Kelley, director of marketing, HyperX. JuJu embodies our HyperX Heroes philosophy of celebrating the good in gaming, giving back to the community and were very pleased to provide all of the proceeds to this great cause.
Date of AuctionHyperX and Smith-Schuster tapped eBay to bring this limited quantity of Cloud MIX headsets to shoppers worldwide starting on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. Pacific Time. Learn more about the JuJu Smith-Schuster Edition HyperX Cloud MIX headset here.
About the HyperX Cloud MIX
Introduced back in October 2018, the HyperX Cloud MIX gaming headset offers both wired and wireless connectivity. It features multi-platform support being compatible with PC and console platforms with the 3.5mm ports and Bluetooth connectivity for a wide variety of devices.
Article Source: HyperX Gaming