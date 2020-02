HyperX and eBay to Auction Limited Edition JuJu Smith-Schuster Cloud MIX Gaming Headsets For Charity

HyperX Cloud MIX - JuJu Smith-Schuster Edition

“I’m so excited to be working with my partners at HyperX on a custom headset,” said JuJu Smith-Schuster. “It’s always been a dream of mine to have my own custom headset that reflects everything I’m passionate about. From the colorway to the packaging to the name on the buckle, this headset is truly inspired by me and the things I love doing.”



“HyperX is excited to offer up these 19 extremely limited-edition JuJu Gaming Headsets to help support the JuJu Foundation,” said Daniel Kelley, director of marketing, HyperX. “JuJu embodies our HyperX Heroes philosophy of celebrating the good in gaming, giving back to the community and we’re very pleased to provide all of the proceeds to this great cause.”

Date of Auction

About the HyperX Cloud MIX

HyperX and Smith-Schuster tapped eBay to bring this limited quantity of Cloud MIX headsets to shoppers worldwide starting on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. Pacific Time. Learn more about the JuJu Smith-Schuster Edition HyperX Cloud MIX headset here.Introduced back in October 2018, the HyperX Cloud MIX gaming headset offers both wired and wireless connectivity. It features multi-platform support being compatible with PC and console platforms with the 3.5mm ports and Bluetooth connectivity for a wide variety of devices.