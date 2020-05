HyperX and Panda Global Introduces HyperX Gaming Eyewear Panda Gaming Edition

HyperX Panda Global Gaming Eyewear Specifications

Part Number: HPX0001-001401

Frame: Acetate

Lens: Premium Nylon

Weight: 26g

Eye Size: 54mm

Bridge Size: 16mm

Temple Length: 145mm

HyperX Gaming Eyewear

The HyperX Gaming Eyewear Panda Global edition will be available this summer 2020 for $99.99 MSRP through Amazon and Panda Global ’s online store.The HyperX Gaming Eyewear was launched in 2017 and is currently available in four colourways: shiny black/red, shiny black, crystal smoke, and tortoise. The HyperX Gaming Eyewear frame is lightweight and durable with lenses that block out harmful HEV blue light while filtering in beneficial blue light with no visible yellow distortion.Learn more about the HyperX Gaming Eyewear at HyperXGaming.com