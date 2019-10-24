HyperX and Panda Global Introduces HyperX Gaming Eyewear Panda Gaming Edition

HyperX announces a collaboration with Panda Global professional eSports team to introduce the HyperX Gaming Eyewear Panda Global edition. The HyperX Gaming Eyewear Panda Gaming edition features a black and white panda colour styling with a Panda Gaming logo on the eyewears frame. It adapts the HyperX Gaming Eyewears superior blue light protection thats perfect for users who spend hours in front of a monitor while gaming or working.
The HyperX Gaming Eyewear Panda Global version will be offered with optional prescription lenses which can be purchased via the Rx section found on the HyperX Gaming Eyewear web page. It also maintains the signature HyperX comfort and durability with its integrated spring hinges and multi-layered designer-quality acetate frames. The lenses are made of crystal-clear nylon for clear vision and vivid colour.
HyperX Panda Global Gaming Eyewear Specifications
Part Number: HPX0001-001401
Frame: Acetate
Lens: Premium Nylon
Weight: 26g
Eye Size: 54mm
Bridge Size: 16mm
Temple Length: 145mm
Part Number: HPX0001-001401
Frame: Acetate
Lens: Premium Nylon
Weight: 26g
Eye Size: 54mm
Bridge Size: 16mm
Temple Length: 145mm
Availability and Pricing
The HyperX Gaming Eyewear Panda Global edition will be available this summer 2020 for $99.99 MSRP through Amazon and Panda Globals online store.
HyperX Gaming Eyewear
The HyperX Gaming Eyewear was launched in 2017 and is currently available in four colourways: shiny black/red, shiny black, crystal smoke, and tortoise. The HyperX Gaming Eyewear frame is lightweight and durable with lenses that block out harmful HEV blue light while filtering in beneficial blue light with no visible yellow distortion.
Learn more about the HyperX Gaming Eyewear at HyperXGaming.com