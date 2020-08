HyperX Announces Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headset

“HyperX strives to bring reliable and affordable gaming products that offer the best experience for console gamers,” said Andrew Ewing, console products business manager, HyperX. “The Cloud Stinger Core wireless gaming headset offers users a stylish white colour scheme that delivers the comfort and style inherent in HyperX products.”

Driver: Dynamic, 40mm with Neodymium magnetsType: Close-backFrequency response: 20-20kHzImpedance: 16 ohmsSound pressure level: 95.5dBSPL,1mW at 1kHzT.H.D: less than or equal to 2%Battery life: up to 17 hoursWireless Range: 2.4Ghz – Up to 12 meters (open field)Element: Electret condenser microphone.Polar pattern: Uni-directional, Noise-cancellingFrequency response: 50Hz-18kHzThe HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headset is now available for US$79.99 at the HyperX Online Shop. To learn more about the HyperX Cloud Stinger family of gaming headsets, visit HyperXGaming.com