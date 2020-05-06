HyperX Announces Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headset

HyperX strives to bring reliable and affordable gaming products that offer the best experience for console gamers, said Andrew Ewing, console products business manager, HyperX. The Cloud Stinger Core wireless gaming headset offers users a stylish white colour scheme that delivers the comfort and style inherent in HyperX products.

Driver: Dynamic, 40mm with Neodymium magnetsType: Close-backFrequency response: 20-20kHzImpedance: 16 ohmsSound pressure level: 95.5dBSPL,1mW at 1kHzT.H.D: less than or equal to 2%Battery life: up to 17 hoursWireless Range: 2.4Ghz  Up to 12 meters (open field)Element: Electret condenser microphone.Polar pattern: Uni-directional, Noise-cancellingFrequency response: 50Hz-18kHzThe HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headset is now available for US$79.99 at the HyperX Online Shop. To learn more about the HyperX Cloud Stinger family of gaming headsets, visit HyperXGaming.com