HyperX Announces Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headset

HyperX announces the new Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headset featuring a stylish white colour designed for PC and PlayStation. The Cloud Stinger Core Wireless uses 2.4GHz wireless connectivity with a range of 12 meters and packs 40mm Neodymium drivers designed to deliver immersive gaming audio with clear mids, highs, and impactful bass.
The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless features a lightweight design that just weighs 275 grams which includes batteries that offer up to 17 hours of battery life. The gaming headsets soft earcup cushions offer comfort for long gaming sessions. It is compatible with PC and PS4 and offers a range of usability features including convenient volume controls located on the earcup, swivel-to-mute microphone boom with noise cancelling, and adjustable steel sliders.
HyperX strives to bring reliable and affordable gaming products that offer the best experience for console gamers, said Andrew Ewing, console products business manager, HyperX. The Cloud Stinger Core wireless gaming headset offers users a stylish white colour scheme that delivers the comfort and style inherent in HyperX products.
HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Specifications
Headphone
Driver: Dynamic, 40mm with Neodymium magnets
Type: Close-back
Frequency response: 20-20kHz
Impedance: 16 ohms
Sound pressure level: 95.5dBSPL,1mW at 1kHz
T.H.D: less than or equal to 2%
Battery life: up to 17 hours
Wireless Range: 2.4Ghz Up to 12 meters (open field)
Microphone
Element: Electret condenser microphone.
Polar pattern: Uni-directional, Noise-cancelling
Frequency response: 50Hz-18kHz
Pricing and Availability
The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headset is now available for US$79.99 at the HyperX Online Shop. To learn more about the HyperX Cloud Stinger family of gaming headsets, visit HyperXGaming.com.
Source: Businesswire