HyperX Announces Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headset

👤by Michael Pabia Comments 📅17.08.2020 15:44:40
Press Release



HyperX announces the new Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headset featuring a stylish white colour designed for PC and PlayStation. The Cloud Stinger Core Wireless uses 2.4GHz wireless connectivity with a range of 12 meters and packs 40mm Neodymium drivers designed to deliver immersive gaming audio with clear mids, highs, and impactful bass.

The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless features a lightweight design that just weighs 275 grams which includes batteries that offer up to 17 hours of battery life. The gaming headsets soft earcup cushions offer comfort for long gaming sessions. It is compatible with PC and PS4 and offers a range of usability features including convenient volume controls located on the earcup, swivel-to-mute microphone boom with noise cancelling, and adjustable steel sliders.

HyperX strives to bring reliable and affordable gaming products that offer the best experience for console gamers, said Andrew Ewing, console products business manager, HyperX. The Cloud Stinger Core wireless gaming headset offers users a stylish white colour scheme that delivers the comfort and style inherent in HyperX products.


HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Specifications
Headphone
Driver: Dynamic, 40mm with Neodymium magnets
Type: Close-back
Frequency response: 20-20kHz
Impedance: 16 ohms
Sound pressure level: 95.5dBSPL,1mW at 1kHz
T.H.D: less than or equal to 2%
Battery life: up to 17 hours
Wireless Range: 2.4Ghz  Up to 12 meters (open field)

Microphone
Element: Electret condenser microphone.
Polar pattern: Uni-directional, Noise-cancelling
Frequency response: 50Hz-18kHz

Pricing and Availability
The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headset is now available for US$79.99 at the HyperX Online Shop. To learn more about the HyperX Cloud Stinger family of gaming headsets, visit HyperXGaming.com.

Source: Businesswire

Assigned tags:
HyperX, HyperX Cloud, HyperX Gaming Headset, Gaming Headset
      Please share your thoughts by commenting below!

Comments

Related Stories

Recent Stories

« EKWB Presents White Edition D-RGB Vardar Fans · HyperX Announces Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headset