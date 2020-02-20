HyperX Announces New Gaming Series  HyperX Showdown

HyperX today announced the HyperX Showdown, a series of online gaming events that will feature celebrities from the worlds of entertainment, music, sports, and gaming. Well-known streamers are also scheduled to participate and play during this series of gaming events. The eight weeks of unique entertainment will include music, sports, and gaming stars playing games like Call of Duty: Warzone, NBA 2K, Fortnite, Madden, and others. The first gaming event is scheduled to air on Tuesday, June 16 at 3 p.m. ET featuring two influential global music stars, Afrojack vs. Nicky Romero, paired with two pro players from the London Royal Ravens playing Call of Duty: Warzone. The HyperX Showdown will be available to watch at www.twitch.tv/hyperx.
HyperX will provide technical and logistical support to its partner esport athletes for their gaming studios or gaming rigs. Aside from high-profile esport athletes, HyperX also partnered with Excel Sports Management that will assist in providing strategic guidance and manage the event.
HyperX is thrilled to bring together a diverse mix of athletes, entertainers, artists and gamers for the HyperX Showdown, said Dustin Illingworth, influencer marketing manager, HyperX. Given the current situation of people staying home and not being able to visit sports or esports events live, we wanted to create a unique entertainment experience for our community and the world at large to enjoy and experience together.
Live Stream GiveawaysFor this event, HyperX partnered with StockX for apparel, sneakers, collectibles, and accessories which will be given away during the live stream.
For more information about HyperX, go to www.hyperxgaming.com.
Source: HyperX