HyperX Announces Predator DDR4 Memory High-Speed Additions

HyperX today announced the release of three high-speed HyperX Predator DDR4 memory kits in 5000MHz, 5133MHz, and 5333MHz frequency versions. The new frequency options will be available as 8GB modules in kits of two and include a black aluminum heat spreader and black PCB to complement the look of the latest PC builds by system builders and DIY PC enthusiasts.
Ultra-fast HyperX Predator DDR4 memory was used to set the overclocking world record at 7200MHz last month and at 7156MHz in March. HyperX Predator DDR4 offers high-performance memory paired with a bold and aggressive style. The new flagship frequency available for purchase has expanded to 5333MHz with a latency of CL20. HyperX memory modules are Intel XMP-ready with certified profiles optimized for Intels latest chipsets and compatible with many of AMDs latest chipsets.
Following record-breaking overclocking announcements using HyperX Predator DDR4 frequencies, HyperX is excited to expand its offerings with the latest high-speed additions, said Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager, HyperX. The new products offer premium components with faster speeds, high performance with maximum reliability and great aesthetics providing more options for gamers building a new PC.
The HyperX Predator DDR4 family of products is available in 2666MHz to 5333MHz with latencies from CL13 to CL20. HyperX Predator DDR4 is available as 8GB to 32GB single modules and kits of two, four and eight with capacities of 16GB to 256GB.
Availability
HyperX Predator DDR4 modules are 100% factory tested at speed and backed by a lifetime warranty. The HyperX Predator DDR4 modules are available through HyperXs network of retail and e-tail outlets. For more information on HyperX DDR4 and global availability, please visit the HyperX Memory webpage.