HyperX Announces Predator DDR4 Memory High-Speed Additions

Following record-breaking overclocking announcements using HyperX Predator DDR4 frequencies, HyperX is excited to expand its offerings with the latest high-speed additions, said Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager, HyperX. The new products offer premium components with faster speeds, high performance with maximum reliability and great aesthetics providing more options for gamers building a new PC.

The HyperX Predator DDR4 family of products is available in 2666MHz to 5333MHz with latencies from CL13 to CL20. HyperX Predator DDR4 is available as 8GB to 32GB single modules and kits of two, four and eight with capacities of 16GB to 256GB.HyperX Predator DDR4 modules are 100% factory tested at speed and backed by a lifetime warranty. The HyperX Predator DDR4 modules are available through HyperXs network of retail and e-tail outlets. For more information on HyperX DDR4 and global availability, please visit the HyperX Memory webpage