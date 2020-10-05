HyperX Armada Gaming Monitors and Gaming Monitor Mounts Launched

HyperX ventures into the gaming monitor market by launching its own line the HyperX Armada Series gaming monitors. Available in 25-inch and 27-inch models, the HyperX Armada 25 and HyperX Armada 27 gaming monitors offer a high resolution for more immersive gaming and are compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC. Unlike most gaming monitors available in the market today, the HyperX Armada gaming monitors come with a Single Gaming Monitor Mount with an ergonomic arm - compatible with all HyperX monitors and most displays with VESA 75mm and 100mm patterns along with an Armada desk mount. The Armada Single Gaming Mount is built to last with durable metal and supports monitors up to 32 inches in size and 20 pounds in weight.
Built For Gaming
The HyperX Armada 25 Gaming Monitor offers a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for smoother and faster competitive gameplay. The Armada 25 provides Full HD resolution for impressive visuals with vibrant colors and impressive detail with its 24.5-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS panels built to deliver a competitive edge. The HyperX Armada 27 Gaming Monitor offers an even sharper image and higher resolution with its 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) IPS widescreen and VESA Display HDR 400, delivering clear detail in various lighting environments and a more immersive gaming experience. The Armada 27 also offers a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for crisp and smooth visuals.
Ergonomic Arm and Desk Mount
The HyperX Armada 25 and HyperX Armada 27 gaming monitors include the monitor ergonomic arm, and desk mount, right in the box. The arm can extend and retract for comfortable ergonomic viewing. The monitors also feature easy setup with two mount methods (C-clamp or grommet) and a quick-release system that allows the HyperX monitors to snap into place and remove with a click of a button. Non-HyperX monitors use the standard VESA mounting plate with 4 screws. The HyperX Armada Gaming Mount addon can be purchased separately and mount to up to four monitors (up to 25-inch) or two monitors (up to 27-inch) at once.
Pricing and Availability
The HyperX Armada Series Gaming Monitors and Gaming Mounts are expected to be available this September.
HyperX Armada 25 Gaming Monitor: $449.99
HyperX Armada 27 Gaming Monitor: $499.99
HyperX Armada Single Gaming Mount: $109.99
HyperX Armada Gaming Mount Addon: $79.99