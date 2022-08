HyperX Armada Gaming Monitors and Gaming Monitor Mounts Launched

HyperX Armada 27 QHD Gaming Monitor with Monitor Arm

The HyperX Armada 25 Gaming Monitor offers a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for smoother and faster competitive gameplay. The Armada 25 provides Full HD resolution for impressive visuals with vibrant colors and impressive detail with its 24.5-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS panels built to deliver a competitive edge. The HyperX Armada 27 Gaming Monitor offers an even sharper image and higher resolution with its 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) IPS widescreen and VESA Display HDR 400, delivering clear detail in various lighting environments and a more immersive gaming experience. The Armada 27 also offers a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for crisp and smooth visuals.The HyperX Armada 25 and HyperX Armada 27 gaming monitors include the monitor ergonomic arm, and desk mount, right in the box. The arm can extend and retract for comfortable ergonomic viewing. The monitors also feature easy setup with two mount methods (C-clamp or grommet) and a quick-release system that allows the HyperX monitors to snap into place and remove with a click of a button. Non-HyperX monitors use the standard VESA mounting plate with 4 screws. The HyperX Armada Gaming Mount addon can be purchased separately and mount to up to four monitors (up to 25-inch) or two monitors (up to 27-inch) at once.The HyperX Armada Series Gaming Monitors and Gaming Mounts are expected to be available this September.HyperX Armada 25 Gaming Monitor: $449.99HyperX Armada 27 Gaming Monitor: $499.99HyperX Armada Single Gaming Mount: $109.99HyperX Armada Gaming Mount Addon: $79.99