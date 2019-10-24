HyperX Celebrates 20 Years of Gaming

Before iPad, Call of Duty, and even Instagram we had HyperX. HyperX will spend the next three months celebrating its 20th birthday. HyperX kicked off the first birthday celebration at this years Gamescom, where they launched HyperX Armada 25 and HyperX Armada 27 Gaming Monitors. The new HyperX Armada gaming monitors line-up offers higher resolution for more immersive gaming.
HyperX Armada Gaming Monitors
Events
The brand, which boasts a roster of award-winning gaming gear, including the worlds first PC gaming headset with a 300-hour battery life Cloud Alpha Wireless is planning to host on and offline events throughout the months of August, September, and October. The events will include social media takeovers, global birthday parties, as well as showing global fan appreciation by offering heavy discounts across its line-up with exact dates of promotions varying by country and participating etailers and retailers.
In a statement to mark the brands 20th birthday Daniel Kelley, global head of HyperX marketing, said, Turning 20 is a huge milestone in the history of HyperX. As with the gaming industry, HyperX has evolved and come a long way. Originally, HyperX only offered ultrafast gaming memory, but today we design and manufacture award-winning gaming headsets, keyboards, mics for content creators, mice and accessories for every type of gamer be that PC, console or mobile.
We are so proud of the legacy we have created over the past two decades. We have listened to the evolving needs of gamers globally and have learned from each product we have launched to market, to ensure we are constantly delivering better. We are pushing boundaries and challenging perceptions of gamers by partnering and blurring the lines between gaming and other industries, including music and movies. Gaming is no longer a niche but a part of everyones life. Finally, it is not only the fans, the partners, and the industries that has made HyperX what it is today, but also the talent HyperX has encouraged and nurtured among its employees past and present to consistently raise the game and set new standards.
Discounts
To take advantage of the discounted products HyperX will be offering, head to www.hyperx20.com or check out their social media channels for all the exciting community activities.