HyperX Cloud Flight S Wireless Gaming Headset Now Available and Shipping

The HyperX Cloud Flight S Wireless Gaming headset with Qi Charging is now available and shipping. HyperX first introduced the Cloud Flight S at Gamescom 2019 along with other Qi-certified wireless charging products. The Cloud Flight S is a gaming-grade wireless headset using 2.4GHz wireless audio connectivity with up to 30 hours of battery life. Its powerful 50mm dynamic drivers deliver superb gaming audio with HyperX custom-tuned 7.1 surround sound.
The HyperX Cloud Flight S features a closed-cup design with 90-degree rotating ear cups with adjustable steel sliders on its headband offering users a greater degree of comfort. The wireless gaming headset sports HyperXs signature comfort with its pliable leatherette and plush memory foam. The Cloud Flight S comes with a detachable microphone with an LED mic mute indicator and built-in mic monitoring and features intuitive earcup controls to adjust game and chat volume, which is customizable using HyperX NGENUITY software.
Pricing and Availability
The HyperX Cloud Flight S Wireless Gaming Headset with Qi Charging is available for US$159.99, now available in the United States via Amazon and BestBuy. Learn more about the HyperX Cloud Flight S Wireless Gaming Headset here.
