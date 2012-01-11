HyperX Launches Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today expanded its Alloy keyboard line up with the release of the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. The new Alloy Elite 2 gaming keyboard is based on the original Alloy Elite design and boasts HyperX red linear mechanical switches built for performance, longevity, and an 80 million lifetime click rating per switch. The keyboard includes dedicated media keys with quick access buttons and volume wheel and uses HyperX designed pudding keycaps with translucent dual-layer style and signature HyperX font to enhance LED and RGB light.
The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 features a signature light bar with LED lighting, dynamic RGB lighting effects with per-key lighting and RGB colors. Alloy Elite 2 is built with solid steel frame for durability, offers dedicated media buttons and a large volume wheel along with quick access buttons for brightness, lighting effects, and game mode. Alloy Elite 2 also includes a USB 2.0 pass through, 100 percent anti-ghosting and full N-key rollover functionalities.
We are excited to announce our new Alloy Elite 2 mechanical keyboard built with HyperX pudding keycaps, said Jennifer Ishii, keyboard business manager, HyperX. The Alloy Elite 2 will meet the needs of gamers looking for a fully customizable mechanical gaming keyboard with HyperX switches rated at 80 million clicks per key.
The Alloy Elite 2 is one of HyperXs full-featured RGB mechanical gaming keyboards, designed with a durable steel frame for sturdy and stable controls. Users can customize lighting and effects with intuitive NGENUITY software for a brilliant display of colors. The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 also offers onboard memory for keyboard customization allowing users to save up to three profiles. Plus, advanced customization with HyperX NGENUITY software enables users to personalize per-key lighting effects, Game Mode and macro settings. The Alloy Elite 2 is compatible with PC, PS4 and Xbox One.
Pricing and Availability
The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 mechanical gaming keyboard is available for $129.99 MSRP through HyperXs Online Shop. For more information on the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 global availability, please visit the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 product page.
Source: Businesswire