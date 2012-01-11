HyperX Launches Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

We are excited to announce our new Alloy Elite 2 mechanical keyboard built with HyperX pudding keycaps, said Jennifer Ishii, keyboard business manager, HyperX. The Alloy Elite 2 will meet the needs of gamers looking for a fully customizable mechanical gaming keyboard with HyperX switches rated at 80 million clicks per key.

The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 features a signature light bar with LED lighting, dynamic RGB lighting effects with per-key lighting and RGB colors. Alloy Elite 2 is built with solid steel frame for durability, offers dedicated media buttons and a large volume wheel along with quick access buttons for brightness, lighting effects, and game mode. Alloy Elite 2 also includes a USB 2.0 pass through, 100 percent anti-ghosting and full N-key rollover functionalities.The Alloy Elite 2 is one of HyperXs full-featured RGB mechanical gaming keyboards, designed with a durable steel frame for sturdy and stable controls. Users can customize lighting and effects with intuitive NGENUITY software for a brilliant display of colors. The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 also offers onboard memory for keyboard customization allowing users to save up to three profiles. Plus, advanced customization with HyperX NGENUITY software enables users to personalize per-key lighting effects, Game Mode and macro settings. The Alloy Elite 2 is compatible with PC, PS4 and Xbox One.The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 mechanical gaming keyboard is available for $129.99 MSRP through HyperX’s Online Shop . For more information on the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 global availability, please visit the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 product page.