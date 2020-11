HyperX Launches HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini Keyboard with Black Colourway

“Known in the gaming market for their high-quality and performance-oriented mechanical keyboards, we are excited to join forces with Ducky again on our second limited-edition keyboard collaboration,” said Jennifer Ishii, keyboard business manager, HyperX. “The HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini is a great addition to the HyperX keyboard line-up and provides HyperX and Ducky fans with a new all-black colour option to complement their gaming system configurations.”

HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini Features

Petite 60% form factorHyperX Mechanical SwitchesDucky PBT Double-Shot seamless keycapsRGB backlit keys with radiant lighting effectsDucky Macro 2.0 supportDual-colour bezel designThree keyboard angles and detachable USB Type-C cableIncluded keycap puller and extra keycapsThe HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini gaming keyboard is available for US$109.99 MSRP in the United States. and CA$149.99 MSRP in Canada through HyperX’s Online Shop . The limited-edition keyboard will go on sale on Nov. 18 at 8 a.m. PST. It is also available in Europe. For more information on the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini availability, please visit the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini product page.