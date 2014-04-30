HyperX Launches HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini Keyboard with Black Colourway

HyperX launches the second limited-edition HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini Mechanical Gaming Keyboard in a sleek black colourway. It sports a compact 60% keyboard design and packs the HyperX Red Switches. Designed in collaboration with DuckyChannel keyboards, the first limited-edition HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini was launched in May 2020 and was sold out quickly. Today, the second limited-edition HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini comes in a new black colourway. The HyperX Red Switches deliver performance and longevity with an 80 million click lifespan. The compact gaming keyboard also includes RGB exposed backlit keys for brighter illumination with radiant lighting effects.
Known in the gaming market for their high-quality and performance-oriented mechanical keyboards, we are excited to join forces with Ducky again on our second limited-edition keyboard collaboration, said Jennifer Ishii, keyboard business manager, HyperX. The HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini is a great addition to the HyperX keyboard line-up and provides HyperX and Ducky fans with a new all-black colour option to complement their gaming system configurations.
HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini FeaturesPetite 60% form factor
HyperX Mechanical Switches
Ducky PBT Double-Shot seamless keycaps
RGB backlit keys with radiant lighting effects
Ducky Macro 2.0 support
Dual-colour bezel design
Three keyboard angles and detachable USB Type-C cable
Included keycap puller and extra keycaps
Pricing and Availability
The HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini gaming keyboard is available for US$109.99 MSRP in the United States. and CA$149.99 MSRP in Canada through HyperXs Online Shop. The limited-edition keyboard will go on sale on Nov. 18 at 8 a.m. PST. It is also available in Europe. For more information on the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini availability, please visit the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini product page.