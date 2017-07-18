HyperX Launches New Streaming Gears Including Brand's First HyperX Webcam

HyperX today announced the release of three new innovative products designed to elevate content development for gaming creators and streamers. The latest additions, HyperX Vision S Webcam, HyperX Audio Mixer Audio Interface and the first toolless spring-loaded microphone arm on the market, HyperX Caster, are joining HyperXs high-quality lineup of streaming products, including its ProCast XLR microphone and accessories. HyperX continues to push the boundaries of comfort, audio quality and video capture to meet the evolving needs of gamers and content creators.
HyperX and OMEN PC For Streaming
HyperX and OMEN PC products bring together world-class tools, empowering gaming creators with next-level PC, peripheral & software solutions to create, develop, edit, and produce high-quality streaming content. Whether youre recording in low light conditions or mixing sound with multiple microphones and pre-recorded sounds, the Vision S Webcam is ideal for recording in low light and delivers high-quality video content that will captivate your audiences. In addition, the HyperX Audio Mixer Audio Interface offers a range of mixing features for both professional and emerging gaming streamers. Creators can complete their steamer setup by paring HyperX peripherals with OMEN PCs.
The latest additions to HyperXs line of streaming gear are designed to improve the user experience, offering new levels of comfort, performance and control.
HyperX Vision S WebcamThe HyperX Vision S Webcam is designed to enhance the streaming and content creation experience, offering superb video quality and user-friendly features. Equipped with a Sony Starvis 8MP sensor, the webcam captures and streams excellent quality videos up to 4K resolution. With a wide 90° field-of-view and responsive autofocus, it ensures professional-quality videos with sharp focus even during movement. The Vision S Webcam delivers vivid and vibrant colours, even in low light conditions. The webcam features a full aluminium body, and a 5G2P lens for long-term reliability and includes a magnetic privacy cover to protect against unwanted eyes and keep the lens clean. Tilt and swivel features make video adjustments easy to set. Compatible with PC and Mac, it offers seamless integration into any streaming or content creation setup and allows for easy customization of visual preferences through the HyperX NGENUITY.
Features
4K Capture @ 30fps, 1080p @ 60fps
90° Field-of-View with Responsive Autofocus
Magnetic Privacy Cover
Swivel and Tilt Adjustments
HyperX Audio MixerThe HyperX Audio Mixer Audio Interface is an all-in-one compact solution that empowers content creators to achieve the perfect mix for mic, game audio, voice chat, and output volumes. The audio mixer ensures clear studio-quality audio with features like an XLR input with 48V phantom power, support for 24-bit/96kHz audio, and direct monitoring. Its user-friendly controls, including level faders for all three audio inputs, volume knobs for line and headphone outputs and input and output mute buttons, enable creators to connect a variety of microphones and audio sources, adjust the volume of each source and monitor audio in real-time. Compatible with PC and Mac, the audio mixer offers a simple plug-and-play connection with no software required to use.
Key Features
Easy-to-Use USB Audio Mixer
Professional-Quality Sound
Compatible with Most XLR Mics
Plug and Play
HyperX CasterThe HyperX Caster is the first completely toolless, spring-loaded arm on the market for microphones and webcams with 1/4", 3/8", or 5/8" threading. Sleek and versatile, Caster is designed to complement virtually any streaming setup. As an ideal accessory for gaming, podcasting, live streaming, and more, Caster combines soft, spring-loaded movement and ample positioning with high-quality construction. Caster also features an adjustable internal tension mechanism that securely holds devices in place with a hand-operated dial and joint friction for simple adjustment and tightening of tension, angle, or height position. Plus, a C-clamp makes securing a table or desk easy, and it can be folded away when not in use. With a full 360-degree movement at the base, recessed cable management channels with removable slipcovers, and an impressive 32-inch horizontal reach, the HyperX Caster offers unparalleled flexibility. Crafted from durable aluminium for long-lasting stability, Caster is a perfect solution for creators seeking to improve their setup.
Pricing and Availability
The new products are planned to be available now through the HyperX US Shop. See pricing and links below.
HyperX Vision S Webcam Planned to be available at HyperX Shop for $199.99
HyperX Audio Mixer Audio Interface Planned to be available at HyperX Shop in 1Q24 for $179.99
HyperX Caster Microphone Planned to be available at HyperX Shop for $119.99 in February 2024.