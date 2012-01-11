HyperX Launches QuadCast S USB Microphone with Dynamic RGB Lighting

HyperX releases the QuadCast S USB microphone with dynamic RGB lighting effects to personalize your streaming setup. The HyperX QuadCast S provides stunning RGB lighting effects via the HyperX NGENUITY software. It comes with a built-in anti-vibration shock mount, a built-in pop filter, and a tap-to-mute sensor with an LED status indicator. The HyperX QuadCast S is designed for professional streaming and video conference calls. It is certified by Discord and TeamSpeak and delivers quality sound recording for PC, PS4, and Mac.
The HyperX QuadCast S microphone offers four polar patterns stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, and bidirectional to optimize broadcast and work from home setups. In addition to an internal pop filter designed to reduce plosive sounds for clearer audio quality, QuadCast S comes with a stand featuring a built-in anti-vibration shock mount, quick gain control, and a 3.5mm headphone output for live mic monitoring.
HyperX QuadCast S FeaturesEye-catching RGB Lighting
Customizable with NGENUITY Software
Tap-to-Mute sensor with LED indicator
Stereo, Omnidirectional, Cardioid, Bidirectional
PC, PS4, and Mac compatible
Pricing and Availability
The HyperX QuadCast S microphone with RGB lighting is now available at the HyperX Store for $159.99 MSRP.