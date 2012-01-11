HyperX Launches QuadCast S USB Microphone with Dynamic RGB Lighting

👤by Michael Pabia Comments 📅28.09.2020 16:43:36
Press Release



HyperX releases the QuadCast S USB microphone with dynamic RGB lighting effects to personalize your streaming setup. The HyperX QuadCast S provides stunning RGB lighting effects via the HyperX NGENUITY software. It comes with a built-in anti-vibration shock mount, a built-in pop filter, and a tap-to-mute sensor with an LED status indicator. The HyperX QuadCast S is designed for professional streaming and video conference calls. It is certified by Discord and TeamSpeak and delivers quality sound recording for PC, PS4, and Mac.

The HyperX QuadCast S microphone offers four polar patterns  stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, and bidirectional  to optimize broadcast and work from home setups. In addition to an internal pop filter designed to reduce plosive sounds for clearer audio quality, QuadCast S comes with a stand featuring a built-in anti-vibration shock mount, quick gain control, and a 3.5mm headphone output for live mic monitoring.





HyperX QuadCast S Features

Eye-catching RGB Lighting
Customizable with NGENUITY Software
Tap-to-Mute sensor with LED indicator
Stereo, Omnidirectional, Cardioid, Bidirectional
PC, PS4, and Mac compatible

Pricing and Availability
The HyperX QuadCast S microphone with RGB lighting is now available at the HyperX Store for $159.99 MSRP.

